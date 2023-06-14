Ashley Biden's 'Leaked Diary Pages' About Being Molested, Taking Showers With Father Cause Stir on Social Media

Nearly a year after extracts from the personal diary of Ashley Biden, daughter of US President Joe Biden, was 'leaked' in which she allegedly wrote about taking showers with her father, the pages resurfaced taking social media by storm.

It was reported that a Florida woman, Aimee Harris, came across Ashley's journal which she later sold to right wing organisation Project Veritas. She allegedly found the diary lying under a mattress in Ashley's former home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Two People Had Pleaded Guilty to Stealing Ashley's Diary

In August last year two people including 40-year-old Harris, and Robert Kurlander, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property involving the theft of personal belongings of an immediate family member of a then-former government official for taking several items belonging to Ashley Biden in September 2020, as per ABC News. According to DOJ, the duo were paid $20,000 each by Project Veritas.

National File had published a dozen of pages from the alleged diary of Ashley Biden. An entry from January 30, 2019, reads, "I have always been a boy crazy," she wrote. 'Hyper-sexualised @ a young age ... I remember somewhat being sexualised with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate)."

Another entry read, "I relapsed. F***ing again. The difference this time around was that I told Elizabeth, Mom + Dad this morning. Mom + Dad worried but incredibly supportive. I am so lucky to have them on my side."

Social Media Reacts

The resurfaced diary pages created a stir on social media with many users once again debating over the US President. "Ashley Biden obviously wanted her diary to be found. She left it somewhere she knew it would be found and never went back for it. She left herself room for deniability," wrote a user.

"Yes, it's been confirmed that two addicts stole a diary that belonged to Ashley Biden. However, none of the "excerpts" being spread online have been proven to have come from that diary, and most have been proven to be fake. Do you really not get it?" wrote another user.

"You keep spamming the same comment, Barb-wired...who's desperate again? Ashley Biden diary first called FAKE NEWS, found to be REAL...what she wrote in that diary about her own dad is disturbing, why does it not upset you that the man you support may have showered with her? SICK," read a tweet.

"Where does your research say otherwise. Ashley Biden happen to mention in her diary that her mother was emotional disconnect when all of this was happening to her. And answer this; If this isn't true then WHY are the Biden's especially Ashley not suing for defamation? I'll wait," expressed a user.