Ashley Biden Caught Husband on Camera with Another Woman and Shared the Photo Hours Before Filing for Divorce

Ashley Biden, the former first daughter who recently filed for divorce from her husband, Dr. Howard Krein, posted a photo that allegedly shows her ex with another woman. "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands," the 44-year-old captioned an Instagram Story alongside a rear-view photo of a man and a woman.

She paired the post with the Notorious B.I.G. track "Another," featuring Lil' Kim, a song that narrates an affair. "What do you do when your man is untrue? Do you cut the sucker off and find someone new?" Lil' Kim raps in the portion of the song Biden shared on social media. Ashley's scandalous post has since gone viral.

Exposing Her Husband's Affair

The man with dark hair wearing a casual short-sleeved shirt and the blonde woman in a strapless black dress have not been immediately identified, but Biden's message was clear.

On Sunday morning, just hours before she filed for divorce from the 58-year-old plastic surgeon in a Philadelphia court after 13 years of marriage, Biden shared an Instagram Story that was quickly removed.

Another post, also deleted, featured Biden strolling through a park and giving a thumbs-up while Beyoncé's song "Freedom" played, seemingly hinting at the breakup.

Biden — who is an executive director of the nonprofit Delaware Center for Justice — is "unable to support herself" while the divorce is in progress, according to court filings by her lawyer, Charles Meyer.

She is seeking a no-fault divorce, stating that the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and that she and Krein are now living "separate and apart," the documents suggest.

The couple married in 2012 in Greenville, Delaware, two years after meeting through Ashley's late brother, Beau, who died from cancer in 2015.

Ending in Regret

Krein, a New Jersey native and otolaryngologist at Thomas Jefferson University, proposed to Biden in 2011 while they were in Big Sur, California. They exchanged vows the next year at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Delaware, blending her customs with Krein's Jewish traditions.

After the ceremony, the couple and about 200 guests headed to the Biden family's nearby lakeside home in Wilmington for a reception and dinner.

Joe Biden, who was the vice president at that time, personally readied the home for his youngest daughter's wedding.

"I kept telling Ash, we've got to open up the church and practice walking up and down the aisle so I can handle it," he previously told People.

He was also full of praise for his future son-in-law, saying, "This is the right guy. And he's getting a helluva woman."

From 2017 to 2019, Krein was a member of the Biden Cancer Initiative's board of directors and, in an informal role, advised Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign on its COVID-19 response.

During last year's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Ashley Biden reflected on her wedding day and shared the words her father spoke to her before she got married.

"Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend," she said in an address that brought her father to tears.