A conspiracy claim stating that Arizona government officials have released evidence of voter fraud an hour after Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 has gone viral on social media. Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States during the ceremony.

Unable to accept defeat, former US President Donald Trump had repeatedly alleged voter fraud and insisted on the elections being rigged. Following Biden's victory in Arizona in November, the state has been involved in an allegation related to voter fraud.

Evidence Emerges an Hour After Biden's Inauguration?

The wild claim originated after The DC Patriot published an article headlined, 'One Hour After Biden is Sworn In, Arizona Senate President Releases Evidence of Voter Fraud.'

"You can't make up this level of corruption anymore America, literally one hour after Joe Biden is worn in as the 46th President of the United States, Arizona has released evidence from their state Senate on voter fraud," read the article.

The outlet also reported that the Arizona Senate reached an agreement with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to turn over election information that would allow officials to perform an audit. The article even included a statement from Arizona Senate President Karen Fann about an ongoing legal battle with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. However, the statement doesn't talk about voter fraud.

"I am pleased to announce that after a hard-fought battle to seek information on behalf of Arizona voters regarding the integrity of the 2020 election, we have reached a favorable agreement with the Maricopa county Board of Supervisors. Not only has the board agreed to turn over all the relevant information we sought in our subpoena so that we may perform an audit, but they also acknowledge that the Legislature is a sovereign power of state and that the county is a political subdivision, and as such, the Legislature has the constitutional and statutory authority to issue subpoenas," read Fann's statement.

"There is no evidence of fraud"- Fields Moseley

According to the Associated Press, on January 20, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors agreed to negotiate with the Arizona Senate on a deal to release data from November's election to avoid further court hearings.

"The parties are working toward an agreement which delivers some of the requested documents and information while protecting voter privacy and the integrity of election equipment," board Chairman Jack Sellers said in a statement.

Speaking to USA Today, Maricopa County Communications Director Fields Moseley said that no agreement has been finalized yet. "The chairman authorized the attorneys to negotiate and once there is a final plan, the Board will consider it. The County considers these negotiations to be ongoing," Moseley said, adding further, "There is no evidence of fraud and the County has prevailed in every court case that asserted otherwise."