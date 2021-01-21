A mysterious uniformed man was found kneeling beside the grave of Beau Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery in Greenville, Delaware, as Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President. The eldest son of the US President, Beau Biden, died of cancer in 2015.

The 46-year-old was the former Delaware attorney general and a member of the Delaware National Guard. The viral image was taken by Patricia Talorico, a reporter with the Delaware News Journal, who said she didn't approach the grieving man.

Uniformed Man Was All Alone in the Cemetery

Sharing the gut-wrenching image on Twitter, Talorico wrote, "Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau."

The image shows a uniformed man sitting on one knee with his hands clasped and head bowed before the grave. Revealing the story behind the image through an article published in Delaware Online, Talorico said that she did not approach the mysterious man out of respect.

"I couldn't bring myself to interrupt this poignant, solemn moment," Talorico said. "I took some photos from a distance, and pulled my car over to a nearby roadway.

Talorico said she listened to the rest of Biden's speech and circled back to see if the uniformed man was there, and he was, still kneeling with his head lowered.

"The journalist in me wanted to go back and find out his identity and ask why he was there," Talorico said. "The person who once received a kind gesture from Beau when I needed it most knew it was a time to be respectful, and I drove away. Some things in life you just let be."

Hunter Biden Names His Son 'Beau'

During his speech in Delaware a day before the inauguration, a tearful Biden while remembering his son had said, "I only have one regret, that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president."

Honoring the sentiments of the Biden clan, Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen have named his 9-month-old son after his elder brother Beau Biden.

People reported that Biden transition officials told media that one "Beau Biden" was among family members flying with Joe Biden from Delaware to Washington, D.C., for his presidential inauguration. Baby Beau was born in March, last year.

"The late Beau Biden and Hunter Biden were not only brothers, they were best friends. They loved each other so much that each man named his only son after his brother," a user tweeted.