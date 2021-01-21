A claim stating that U.S. President Joe Biden has a 'Chinese handler' who was spotted at his inauguration ceremony is found to fake. The wild conspiracy theory has been woven around an agent of U.S. Secret Service, identified as David Cho.

The rumors about a 'China man' accompanying Biden and his family to various events including the inauguration ceremony went viral on multiple social media platforms.

Wild Claims About 'Chinese Man' Spread on Internet

Sharing a video of Biden and his wife Jill Biden, a Facebook page named Patriots United wrote: "Biden his wife and a China man arrive in Washington DC! Biden the communist puppet. this is really an eye-opener on how dangerous and real China's influence is in America . His Chinese handler is never more than 3 feet away." However, the post was flagged by Facebook for giving false information.

According to Lead Stories, the Secret Service agent was called "Chinese handler" on Telegram too. "Biden's Chinese handler is sitting two seats directly behind him and Jill. During the national anthem, everyone turned around to face the flag, except for his handler. He stared at Biden the entire time," a post read as per the outlet.

The term 'Chinese handler/ Chinese man' was also picked by several Twitter users while tweeting. "Who is the Chinese guy behind Biden at the inauguration? His handler! Lookout America the worst is yet to come. Sad Day for our great country!!!" a tweet read.

"Who is the guy with the flat top haircut behind President Biden? Did you notice First Lady Biden move seats to make sure this guy's view was obstructed? Is he a Chinese operative of the state?" questioned a user.

"Biden's Chinese handler was sitting behind him this am. Guess that's all we need to know," wrote another.

Cho is a Recipient of Gold Medal for Exceptional Service

A Korean-American, David Cho is the Secret Service agent leading the presidential detail of President Biden. According to Washington Post, David Cho, known as a perfectionist supervisor, rose to become the second-in-command of the protective detail during the Trump administration.

Cho was awarded the Department of Homeland Security's gold medal for exceptional service in 2019 for his negotiations with North Korean officials to arrange security for Trump's historic visit there, while still overseeing security planning at the White House complex, reported the outlet.

Even though there were several people who fell for the conspiracy theory about Cho being a 'Chinese handler', there were several others who came out in his support.

"The very presence of Madam VP @KamalaHarris & David Cho, Korean American, and head of Joe Biden's Secret Service detail, gives me great joy. We are here, Asian America," wrote a user.

"While I love Pomp and Circumstance, the fierce expression of concern on David Cho's face steals the show. He is the likely head of Biden's Secret Service detail. Asian Secret Service Guy," read another tweet.