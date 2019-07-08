Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have finally released the christening pictures of their first son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

As per reports, Archie was christened in Windsor on Saturday — exactly two months after he was born on May 6. The son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has finally made the adorable picture public which gave all the Royal fans a good look at Archie.

The adorable pictures were taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor by the famous photographer Chris Allerton. It should be noted that the Green Drawing Room is apparently the same room where Suit TV actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took some of their wedding pictures in 2018.

Previous reports have suggested that the private chapel has sentimental values for the royal family. The Green Drawing was created by Queen Victoria sometime in between 1840 and 1847 but was later destroyed by the Windsor fire in 1992. The room was then renovated in 1994 with all the modern amenities.

The first picture in the series shows Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Several other members from the Royal family also blessed the event as Archie's grandfather — the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana's two sisters, and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland are seen together in the picture.

The second picture is a black and white snap that shows only Archie with his Royal parents. The black and white photo is surely an eye-catching picture as it shows the love Meghan and Prince Harry have for their newly born son.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment," they captioned their post on Instagram Saturday. "Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.

"Their son, Archie, was baptized wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter."