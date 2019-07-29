Privacy and protection of user data have been one of the major concerns of the government in this fast processing internet world. Apple Inc. has taken its second initiative to promote user privacy and protection, globally on all iPhone variants, through outdoor media, television commercials, and social media.

The campaign scheduled to start in India on July 28 will point out Apple's longstanding focus on the privacy of its consumer data and iPhones. The campaign is designed to inform Apple users that they can have smart devices and compelling services without compromising privacy.

According to The Economic Times, the privacy campaign will be promoted through different verticals across out of home platforms like Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai. The Cupertino-headquartered company will convey their campaign through a privacy feature film on YouTube, a person familiar with the campaign details was quoted as saying by ET.

Apple took towards the growing issues of insecure user data and its monetisation by organisations, apps and social media platforms. The company boasts that iDevices have the most secure operating systems that do not allow phone recording through any additional app nor does it allow the third-party apps to have access to messages.

With the privacy of data becoming the centre point of discussion between governments, Apple is trying to build devices that do not allow data stalking. The company is focusing on allowing its users control their own data by introducing features like compulsory verification through Apple ID to open a device, Just Once feature limiting the user with their location search till they wish and by reducing the number of applications that do not meet the company norms on security and privacy.

With recent news releases about the online trackers lining up about 100 third party applications including the Ad-blocks, Facebook, Google browser, and Mozilla; Apple has plans to block cookies from websites to block the data scavenging by the machine learning technology embedded in the virtual links.

The campaign comes as the first initiative from a global tech company at the time when the government is struggling with its Data Protection Bill passed for the first time to secure the database of India. The bill focuses on localisation of personal data in India.

The Data Protection Bill regulates the processing of personal data of individuals by government and private entities incorporated in India and abroad. The Bill allows exemptions for certain kinds of data processing, such as processing in the interest of national security, for legal proceedings, or for journalistic purposes. The Bill requires that a serving copy of personal data be stored within the territory of India. Certain critical personal data must be stored solely within the country.