Apple iPhone 12 is all set to be launched on October 13. Among the line-up of Apple new iPhones, a 5.4-inch screen model of the iPhone 12 is expected to be made available and will probably be called the iPhone 12 Mini.

Official reports suggest that the iPhone 12 series will be virtually launched at 10:30 PM IST on the scheduled date. The new models of the iPhone 12 will succeed the iPhone 11 and will effectively replace the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Apple is going to launch four new models of iPhones.

Last month the tech giant held an event for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, the new iPad and the iPad Air devices. This was a significant change as Apple usually announces the launch of its new iPhones in September every year. The Coronavirus pandemic has changed things this year, and the outcome is the iPhone updates arrive a month later than usual. Apple over the summer notified that the iPhone 12 will be delayed by a few weeks.

After cobbling together all the reports that have surfaced on the internet about the yet-to-launch Apple iPhone 12 series. There has been a lot of speculations about the most-anticipated Apple iPhone. However, not all of it is true. From the price of the device to its specifications, everything has been 'leaked' about the upcoming iPhone 12.

Here's what we can expect about the upcoming iPhone 12 series:

Apple iPhone 12 Will Come in Four Variants?

It is believed that Apple might bring four iPhone variants this year. All the four different iPhone variants will be available in various sizes. Apple is expected to launch the following iPhone variants - an iPhone 12 Mini (with 5.4-inch screen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro (with 6.1-inch screen), and iPhone 12 Pro Max (with 6.7-inch screen). Moreover, the 6.7-inch display iPhone will be the largest ever in an iPhone if it happens.

iPhone 12 Will Be Cheaper Than iPhone 11?

Interestingly, this is good news for iPhone users. The latest update about the upcoming iPhones that has gained significant attention is their prices. The iPhone 12 is said to be sold at a cheaper price than iPhone 11. This in fact raises the speculations about Apple bringing a fourth 'Mini' version of the new iPhone 12.

Reportedly, the iPhone 12 range may start from $649 for iPhone 12 Mini, as against $699, which is the starting price of last year's iPhone 11. Last week's report hinted at the prices of the four new variants of iPhone 12 series. It revealed that the iPhone 12 Pro Max could cost up to $1,399.

iPhone 12 May Not Have A Power Adapter?

As Apple is not shipping a power adapter with its newly launched Apple Watch and iPad variants, it has been speculated that the company might skip the adapter for the new iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Rumored Specifications

Apple's iPhone 12 series is certain to have the new, A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14 features. iPhones have never been specifically rated for RAM amounts but the new iPhone 12 Pro Max is most likely to have up to 6GB of memory. The new iPhones are speculated to have storage capacity ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

The overall configuration of its cameras is expected to remain similar to what the previous iPhone 11 series had brought to the table. The new iPhone 12 is said to get dual-camera units while iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are likely to have triple camera units. User experience is likely to be enhanced with the upgrade of its computational photography and video recording performance.