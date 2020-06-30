Paul Begley is a popular Christian doomsday preacher who has been predicting the possibilities of an apocalypse in the past few years. Even though none of his predictions have turned true, followers of this evangelist strongly believe that Begley is making these predictions after he witnessed some signs from heaven, that are basically fulfillment of Biblical prophecies.

A Strange Blood Moon Awaits United States

Now, in one of his recent videos, Begley has claimed that a strange blood moon is awaiting the United States, and it could be a strong sign of an imminent apocalypse. According to Begley, the moon will turn crimson red on July 04, on the day of American Independence.

"I really show you, cause it's happening on the Fourth of July. I really show you how much of the word of God is actually involved in the formation of our nation. And so this is a strange Blood Moon to be on the Fourth of July, at the midnight hour on the Fourth of July. But it will have a silver lining. Only half of the Moon will turn red and half the Moon will turn silver. And I think there is a silver lining in this prophecy. Also, I want people to know just how important - cause the media lies, and right now do you see how the church is coming under attack?" said Begley.

According to Begley, a passage in the Bible's Book of Acts describe the events that will happen during the end times, and the moon turning red is one such event.

"I will show wonders in the heavens and on the earth, blood and fire and billows of smoke. The Sun will be turned to darkness and the Moon to blood before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord," read the passage, Express.co.uk reports.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Nibiru Apocalypse

In the meantime, a section of conspiracy theorists strongly argues that doomsday on Earth will be triggered due to a deep space impact. According to these conspiracy theorists, a rogue planet named Nibiru is currently in its collision course towards the earth, and once it bombards with the blue planet, serious catastrophe will be triggered everywhere.

However, NASA has already dismissed the Nibiru apocalypse theory stating that it is an internet hoax. The United States space agency argues that Nibiru could have been visible to the named eye if it is real.