APAN Star Awards 2022 Winners

The winners of the APAN Star Awards 2022 will be announced at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, September 29. The annual award ceremony will begin with a live broadcast for K-drama fans from various parts of the world.
The nominees for this year were announced in August, and drama lovers are curious to know who will take home the grand prize. The top contenders are Squid Game, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and The Red Sleeves. Actors like Ahn Hyo Seop and Kim Se Jeong might take home the best acting awards.
The annual award ceremony will begin with the red carpet arrivals at 6 pm KST. The main award ceremony will begin at 8 pm KST and will be streamed live through the official YouTube channel. The star-studded event will be hosted by Girls' Generation member Yuri and actor Jung Il Woo.
Here are the winners of the APAN Star Awards.2022:
K-drama of the Year
- Squid Game
- The Red Sleeve
- My Liberation Notes
- Our Blues
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best Director
- Kim Hee-won for Vincenzo
- Yoo In-sik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Jung Ji-in and Song Yeon-hwa for The Red Sleeve
- Han Joo-hee for D.P.
- Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game
Best Writer
- Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice
- Noh Hee-kyung for Our Blues
- Moon Ji-won for Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Park Hae-young for My Liberation Notes
- Jung Hae-ri for The Red Sleeve
Best Web K-drama
- Be My Boyfriend
- Mad for Each Other
- Heart.zip
- Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?
- Blue Birthday
Short-form Drama
- Drama Stage 2021 â€“ Deok Gu is Back
- Finding a Child
- O'PENing: Shared Office Hookup
- O'PENing â€“ XX+XY
- Drama Special 2021 â€“ TV Cinema â€“ Hee Soo
Best New Actor
- Kang Young-suk for Military Prosecutor Doberman and Insider
- Park Seoham for Semantic Error
- Yoon Chan-young for All of Us Are Dead
- Choi Hyun-wook for Racket Boys and Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Tang Jun-sang for Move to Heaven and Racket Boys
Best New Actress
- Noh Yoon-seo for Our Blues
- Park Ji-hu for All of Us Are Dead
- Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game
- Cho Yi-hyun for School 2021 and All Of Us Are Dead
- Choi Sung-eun for Beyond Evil
Best Supporting Actor
- Park Ji-hwan for Our Blues
- Yoon Kyung-ho for My Name
- Yoon Byung-hee for Vincenzo and Our Blues
- Choi Young-joon for Our Blues
- Heo Sung-tae for Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound
- Kim Ji-hyun for Thirty-Nine
- Baek Ji-won for Anna and Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Lee El for My Liberation Notes
- Cha Ji-yeon for Taxi Driver
Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama
- Kang Eun-tak for Young Lady and Gentleman
- Kim Kyung-nam for Revolutionary Sisters
- Oh Min-seok for It's Beautiful Now
- Cha Seo-won for The Second Husband
- Han Sang-jin for The All-Round Wife
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
- Kim Sejeong for A Business Proposal
- Kim Ji-won for My Liberation Notes
- Shin Hyun-been for Hospital Playlist 2 and Reflection of You
- Yoo Sun for Eve
- Lee Se-young for The Red Sleeve
Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series
- Goo Kyo-hwan for D.P.
- Park Jung-min for Hellbound
- Park Hae-soo for Squid Game
- Ahn Bo-hyun for Yumi's Cells and Netflix's My Name
- Oh Young-soo for Squid Game
Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series
- Kim Hyun-joo for Hellbound
- Lee Yoo-mi for Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead
- Lee Jung-wun for Juvenile Justice
- Jung Eun-chae for Anna
- Han Sun-hwa for Work Later, Drink Now
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama
- Uhm Ki-joon for The Penthouse 2 and SBS's The Penthouse 3
- Yoon Si-yoon for It's Beautiful Now
- Lee Tae-gon for Love (Ft Marriage And Divorce) 2
- Joo Sang-wook for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won
- Ji Hyun-woo for Young Lady and Gentleman
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama
- Kim So-yeon for The Penthouse Seasons 2 and 3
- Park Joo-mi for Love (Ft Marriage And Divorce) Seasons 2 and 3
- Park Jin-hee for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won
- Uhm Hyun-kyung for The Second Husband
- Choi Myung-gil for Red Shoes
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
- Kim Nam-gil for Through the Darkness
- Min Nam-goong for The Veil
- Song Joong-ki for Vincenzo
- 2PM's Lee Junho for The Red Sleeve
- Lee Je-hoon for Taxi Driver
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
- Kim Tae-ri for Twenty Five, Twenty One
- Park Eun-bin for The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Seo Hyun-jin for Why Her?
- Shin Min-ah for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues
- Honey Lee for One the Woman
Top Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series
- Kim Soo-hyun for One Ordinary Day
- Yoo Ah-in for Hellbound
- Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
- Im Siwan for Tracer
- Jung Hae-in for D.P.
Top Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series
- Bae Suzy for Anna
- Han So-hee for My Name
- Kim Go-eun for Yumi's Cells and Yumi's Cells 2
- Kim Hye-soo for Juvenile Justice
- Kim Sung-ryung for Political Fever