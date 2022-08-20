APAN Star Awards 2022: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Host, Nomination List, and More

APAN Star Awards 2022 is just a month away from its live broadcast, and the organizers have shared some details about the annual event, including the date, venue, and hosts. The star-studded program will take place in Gyeonggi Province with a live telecast. K-drama fans from various parts of the world, such as the US, Canada, and the UK, can watch it live from their homes.

The award ceremony will take place as an offline event for the first time in two years, and South Korean drama lovers are excited about it. The eighth annual award show will be considered all the K-dramas that aired between March 2021 and July 2022 while choosing the winners. Popular South Korean dramas like Twenty Five Twenty One, Vincenzo, and My Liberation Notes are some of the nominees for Best Drama Awards.

Here is everything to know about the eighth annual APAN Star Awards, including the date, venue, hosts, and live streaming details:

Date, Venue, and Hosts

The annual award ceremony will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, with a live broadcast on September 29. The hosts for this year are Girls' Generation member Yuri and actor Jung Il Woo. The actors worked together in the MBC drama Bossam: Steal the Fate, and they are gearing up to share screen space again in the upcoming ENA drama Good Job.

Nomination List

The complete nomination list for this year has not been released. The nominees for Best Drama Award are Twenty Five Twenty One, Vincenzo, My Liberation Notes, Hospital Playlist 2, Squid Game, D.P., Our Blues, and My Name.

Performers

The organizers of the annual award ceremony are yet to reveal the complete lineup of performers and presenters for this year. Several speculations are doing the rounds that the star-studded award ceremony will feature the live onstage performances of famous K-pop groups, like The Boys, SNSD, Kang Daniel, and IVE.

Live Streaming Details

The eighth annual APAN Star Awards will begin with a live telecast from the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday, September 29, at 8 pm KST. The red carpet arrivals will start at 6 pm KST, and people from various parts of the world can watch the event through online streaming platforms. K-drama fans can also get updates via the official Facebook and Instagram pages.