APAN Star Awards 2022 Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, the UK, and More

Award season for the Korean entertainment industry officially started with the Seoul International Drama Awards last week. The next big event on the list is APAN Star Awards 2022, which will take place at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) on Thursday, September 29, at 8 pm KST.

The annual star-studded event will be broadcast live to people from various parts of the world through the official YouTube channel for the award ceremony. K-drama fans from countries like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK can watch the award show live online from the comfort of their homes.

The annual award ceremony will be held as an in-person event this year. It will start with the red carpet arrivals at 6 pm KST (5 am EST). The main award ceremony will begin after two hours, and the live streaming will start at 8 pm KST or 7 am EST.

APAN Star Awards 2022 Hosts and Line-up

Girls'Generation member YoonA and actor Jung Il Woo will host the annual award ceremony organized by the Korea Entertainment Management Association. Unfortunately, the line-up of presenters and performers is yet to be released. This year's nominees like Park Ji Hu, Choi Sung Eun, Jung Ho Yeon, Kim Ji Hyun, and SF9 member Rowoon might attend the award show.

Nomination List

K-dramas that aired between March 2021 and July 2022 were eligible to be nominated this year. The nomination list was released in August, and the nominees include The Red Sleeve, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Squid Game, Our Blues, and My Liberation Notes.

Here is the Complete Nomination List:

K-drama of the Year

Squid Game

The Red Sleeve

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Director

Kim Hee-won for Vincenzo

Yoo In-sik for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Jung Ji-in and Song Yeon-hwa for The Red Sleeve

Han Joo-hee for D.P.

Hwang Dong-hyuk for Squid Game

Best Writer

Kim Min-seok for Juvenile Justice

Noh Hee-kyung for Our Blues

Moon Ji-won for Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Park Hae-young for My Liberation Notes

Jung Hae-ri for The Red Sleeve

Best Web K-drama

Be My Boyfriend

Mad for Each Other

Heart.zip

Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?

Blue Birthday

Short-form Drama

Drama Stage 2021 â€“ Deok Gu is Back

Finding a Child

O'PENing: Shared Office Hookup

O'PENing â€“ XX+XY

Drama Special 2021 â€“ TV Cinema â€“ Hee Soo

Best New Actor

Kang Young-suk for Military Prosecutor Doberman and Insider

Park Seoham for Semantic Error

Yoon Chan-young for All of Us Are Dead

Choi Hyun-wook for Racket Boys and Twenty Five, Twenty One

Tang Jun-sang for Move to Heaven and Racket Boys

Best New Actress

Noh Yoon-seo for Our Blues

Park Ji-hu for All of Us Are Dead

Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game

Cho Yi-hyun for School 2021 and All Of Us Are Dead

Choi Sung-eun for Beyond Evil

Best Supporting Actor

Park Ji-hwan for Our Blues

Yoon Kyung-ho for My Name

Yoon Byung-hee for Vincenzo and Our Blues

Choi Young-joon for Our Blues

Heo Sung-tae for Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin-rok for Hellbound

Kim Ji-hyun for Thirty-Nine

Baek Ji-won for Anna and Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Lee El for My Liberation Notes

Cha Ji-yeon for Taxi Driver

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

SF9's Rowoon for The King's Affection

Son Suk-ku for My Liberation Notes

Ahn Hyo-seop for Lovers of the Red Sky and A Business Proposal

Jin Sun-kyu for Through the Darkness

Choi Woo-shik for Our Beloved Summer

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Kim Sejeong for A Business Proposal

Kim Ji-won for My Liberation Notes

Shin Hyun-been for Hospital Playlist 2 and Reflection of You

Yoo Sun for Eve

Lee Se-young for The Red Sleeve

Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series

Goo Kyo-hwan for D.P.

Park Jung-min for Hellbound

Park Hae-soo for Squid Game

Ahn Bo-hyun for Yumi's Cells and Netflix's My Name

Oh Young-soo for Squid Game

Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series

Kim Hyun-joo for Hellbound

Lee Yoo-mi for Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead

Lee Jung-wun for Juvenile Justice

Jung Eun-chae for Anna

Han Sun-hwa for Work Later, Drink Now

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama

Uhm Ki-joon for The Penthouse 2 and SBS's The Penthouse 3

Yoon Si-yoon for It's Beautiful Now

Lee Tae-gon for Love (Ft Marriage And Divorce) 2

Joo Sang-wook for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won

Ji Hyun-woo for Young Lady and Gentleman

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama

Kim So-yeon for The Penthouse Seasons 2 and 3

Park Joo-mi for Love (Ft Marriage And Divorce) Seasons 2 and 3

Park Jin-hee for The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won

Uhm Hyun-kyung for The Second Husband

Choi Myung-gil for Red Shoes

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Kim Nam-gil for Through the Darkness

Min Nam-goong for The Veil

Song Joong-ki for Vincenzo

2PM's Lee Junho for The Red Sleeve

Lee Je-hoon for Taxi Driver

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Kim Tae-ri for Twenty Five, Twenty One

Park Eun-bin for The King's Affection and Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Seo Hyun-jin for Why Her?

Shin Min-ah for Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Our Blues

Honey Lee for One the Woman

Top Excellence Award, Actor in an OTT Series

Kim Soo-hyun for One Ordinary Day

Yoo Ah-in for Hellbound

Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game

Im Siwan for Tracer

Jung Hae-in for D.P.

Top Excellence Award, Actress in an OTT Series