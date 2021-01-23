After getting postponed on a few occasions, Apan Star Awards was finally held on Saturday, 23 January. The event, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports in South Korea, was organised at Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace in South Korea.

Kim Sung-yoon-directed Itaewon Class bagged Drama of The Year Award, while Hyun Bin won Daesang (Grand Prize) at Apan Star Awards 2020. Kang Ha Neul and Kim Hee Sun were honoured with Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries and Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries, respectively.

Speaking at the event, Hyun Bin, after winning the trophy, expressed his happiness to be starting 2021 with an award. He claimed that the honour would make him much harder to live up to people's expectations.

"Many people worked hard in order to create 'Crash Landing on You.' I am grateful to the writer, the directors, and all the production staff. It was an honor to work with such amazing peers, seniors, and juniors, who all showed great acting. I am also grateful to Son Ye Jin, whose Yoon Se Ri was the perfect partner for Ri Jung Hyuk. It was thanks to her brilliant acting as Yoon Se Ri that Ri Jung Hyuk was able to shine. Thank you." Soompi website quotes him as saying.

Check out the complete winners' list which was first published by Soompi:

Drama of the Year: Itaewon Class

Best Director: Cha Young Hoon (When the Camellia Blooms)

Best Actor (Newcomer): Lee Do Hyun (18 Again), Jang Dong Yoon (Tale of Nokdu)

Best Actress (Newcomer): Jeon Mi Do (Hospital Playlist)

Daesang (Grand Prize): Hyun Bin for Crash Landing on You

Best Writer: Lee Shin Hwa (Stove League)

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se (It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Stove League), Kim Young Min (The World of the Married, Crash Landing on You)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young (Crash Landing on You, Backstreet Rookie)

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Kang Ha Neul (When the Camellia Blooms)

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Kim Hee Sun (Alice)

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yeob (Once Again)

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Lee Min Jung (Once Again)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Park Hae Joon (The World of the Married)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yi (Once Again)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Shim Yi Young (My Wonderful Life)

Best Manager: Kang Geon Taek (VAST Entertainment)

Web Drama Award: Best Mistake

Short-Form Drama Award: Live Like That (KBS 2TV)

