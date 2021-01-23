Apan Music Awards 2020 will be held on Saturday, 23 January at Kyunghee University Grand Peace Palace in South Korea. The event, this year, is being organised without a live crowd due to Covid-19.

Apan Music Awards, which is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports in South Korea, was originally scheduled to be held in November 2020, but it got delayed due to the pandemic. The theme of the event this year is - Thank You So Much. The organizers want to show their gratitude to the fans across the globe for their love and affection for the K-pop and to show their solidarity to the people struggling during the tough times due to Covid-19.

On Sunday (24 January), Apan Star Awards will be held in the same venue.

Host and Lineup:

Kim Jong Kook and Jeon So Min are hosting the Apan Music Awards. It is a star-studded event which will have the presence of the BTS, TREASURE, NCT 127, The Boyz, Kang Daniel, TWICE, IZ*ONE, Monstax, GOT7, Kim Jaehwan, Ha Sungwoon, Chuu of LOONA, Seventeen, A.C.E and LA Poem among others.

Broad and Live Streaming:

This awards show is the only event which will be broadcast on all South Korean tv channels. Netizens can watch the event live on Amazer App. People can buy the tickets on Interpark for approximately $10.30 (11,200 KRW).

The event with begin with Red Carpet at 6 pm KST and the main event commences at 7 pm KST.

Winners List:

The winners for some categories have already been announced.

Winners of APAN Popularity Awards 2020

Best Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan

New Focus: LEENALCHI

Global Hallyu Star: A.C.E.

Best Trend: Ha Sung Woon

New K-Pop Icon: WEI

Best Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Female Solo - IU

Best Male Group - BTS

Best Female Group - IZ*ONE

Best Global Male Solo - Kang Daniel

Best Global Female Solo - MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Best Global Male Group - SEVENTEEN

Best Global Female Group - BLACKPINK

Best Actor - Kim Soo Hyun (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Actress - Seo Ye Ji (It's Okay to Not Be Okay)

Best Male Entertainer - Park Ji Hoon

Best Female Entertainer - LOONA's Chuu

Best OST - BTS V ('Sweet Night' from Itaewon Class OST)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor) - Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer) - Kang Daniel