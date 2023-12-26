'Anti-Christian' Trump Wishes 'Rot in Hell' to His Enemies in Christmas Message; Social Media Up In Arms

Former U.S President Donald Trump 'despicable' Christmas message wishing his adversaries to 'Rot in Hell' backfired as he faced ire of the social media users. Trump, presently confronting two distinct sets of criminal charges filed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, posted the hate-filled message on his social media platform, TruthSocial.

Trump Lashes Out at Jack Smith, Electric Car 'Lunacy'

Terming U.S. President Joe Biden 'crooked', Trump gunned at Jack Smith. "Merry Christmas to all, including Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith, the out of control Lunatic who just hired outside attorneys, fresh from the SWAMP (unprecedented!), to help him with his poorly executed WITCH HUNT against 'TRUMP' and 'MAGA.'"

"Included also are World Leaders, both good and bad, but none of which are as evil and 'sick' as the THUGS we have inside our Country who, with their Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy, and so much more, are looking to destroy our once great USA," he continued before ending his message in all caps, "MAY THEY ROT IN HELL. AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!"

Social Media Reacts

The Christmas message did not go down well with several social media users who slammed the former president. "Just when you thought they couldn't go any lower, Trump wishes for others to "ROT IN HELL" on Christmas Day. He Truly is despicable," wrote a user on X.

"Apparently Trump has no decency that's why he said ROT IN HELL," read another post.

"Trump did his best to post a Christmas well wishes message... But, he managed to drop that he hopes electric vehicle owners rot in hell. The guy is just not right. How did Trump ever manage to get control of nuclear weapons?" opined a user.

"I heard that Satan called Trump and told him that he personally would be the one to rot in hell! Satan said they already have a nice room with padding on the walls all done in a tarnished gold! It even has a gold toilet, so he can shit bricks into it!" expressed an X user.

The message even led many users question if Trump was anti-Christian. "Trump's Christmas message was for people to "Rot in Hell". There is nothing Christian about this man.