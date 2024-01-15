Anthony 'Big Jook' Mims: Rapper Yo Gotti's Brother Shot Dead Outside Memphis Restaurant after Making Eerie Final Instagram Post [GRAPHIC]

Well-known rapper Yo Gotti's brother, Anthony "Big Jook" Mims, was shot dead outside a Memphis, Tennessee, restaurant on Saturday in what authorities describe as a targeted attack, multiple sources have reported. Several outlets, including TMZ and Fox 13, reported that Mims was pronounced dead at the scene, right outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center.

Another person was also shot alongside Mims who was quickly transported to the nearby St. Francis Hospital in a private vehicle. As of the latest update, the second person shot is reported to be in critical condition. Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright said that both victims were present at the restaurant for a repast service.

Shot and Killed in Broad Daylight

The Memphis police were alerted to reports of gunfire outside Perignons Restaurant & Event Center at approximately 4:15 p.m., where two men were shot. As per TMZ, Mims, the elder brother of the rapper "I Am," had attended a funeral service for a relative nearby earlier in the day.

Authorities suspect that the shooting was a targeted attack on the two men. Investigators are examining photos and videos shared online depicting Big Jook injured and lying on the ground, with people trying to help him.

It's currently unclear whether Yo Gotti (born Mario Sentell Giden Mims), who is based in Memphis, was present with his brother at the time of the shooting.

The rapper known for "Doin 2 Much" has not yet commented on his brother's death.

Law enforcement has not identified any suspects, and as of now, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

"We do feel that the individual that was shot was possibly targeted by the suspect," Wright said during a press conference.

The police have been unable to establish a connection to the rapper, as the investigation continues.

Eerie Final Post

Mims had posted a tribute on Instagram just hours before his death, paying tribute a friend who had recently passed away. In the Instagram story that he posted, Mims wrote: "RIP UNK LAS VEGAS ERIC."

He described his departed friend as "legendary." Interestingly, a day before his untimely death, Mims posted a somewhat ominous message advising fans to "stay alert."

He posted a video clip of himself standing beside a Christmas tree, eventually leaving the building. In the caption, he wrote: "They don't want to face you they wanna snake you... Stay alert 2 stay alive watch your back at all times... Put snakes on the plate and eat great..."

The Memphis native had a reportedly close relationship with his famous brother. He was associated with Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (CMG), primarily handling business aspects such as artist promotion.

Launched in 2012, Collective Music Group has successfully signed artists including Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Blac Youngsta, GloRilla, EST Gee, and Mozzy.

Gotti first gained recognition in the hip-hop scene with the release of his debut album "Youngsta's On A Come Up" in 1996 under the alias Lil Yo. Over the years, he has released ten more studio albums, with the latest being "CM10: Free Game" in 2022.

There is speculation on the internet suggesting a potential connection between the shooting of Mims and the murder of Young Dolph (Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.) in November 2021.

Young Dolph, aged 36 at the time, was fatally shot in Memphis while visiting Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies, a bakery he often frequented when back in his hometown. Both incidents occurred near Gotti's restaurant.