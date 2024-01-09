Memphis Woman Stabs Boyfriend in the Face After Seeing Missed Calls from His Ex

A 55-year-old Memphis, Tennessee, woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in the face multiple times in a fit of rage after she saw his ex-girlfriend had called his phone multiple times while he was at her apartment.

As reported by Law & Crime, Cassandra Collins was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of felony aggravated assault over the alleged domestic violence attack.

Collins and Her Boyfriend Had Been 'Drinking Beers; and were 'About to Have Sex' When she Stabbed Him

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Memphis Police Department and emergency medical personnel at about 3:11 a.m. Jan. 6, 2024, responded to an apartment complex located in the 300 block of Madison Avenue in Shelby regarding a "domestic call involving a boyfriend and a girlfriend."

Upon arriving at the fourth-floor apartment, first responders made contact with Collins' boyfriend who appeared to be suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medical personnel immediately transported the victim to nearby Regional One Hospital where he was admitted and said to be in critical condition.

The boyfriend advised investigators that he had been invited to the apartment of his girlfriend — whom he identified as Collins — that evening. He said that the two of them had been "drinking beers" and were "about to have sex," when Collins suddenly went into the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife, per the affidavit.

Collins then "walked over to (her boyfriend) and began stabbing him in the face four times," police wrote. She also allegedly stabbed him at least once in the arm.

Collins Said She Stabbed the Victim After She Saw His Ex 'Called Several Times on His Phone'

Officers at the scene said they were able to recover the butcher knife from inside the home after conducting a consented search and Collins was taken into custody and transported to the department's Felony Response Unit.

After being read her Miranda rights, police say that Collins agreed to speak with detectives and proceeded to provide a likely motive for the stabbing.

Collins allegedly told police that she had invited her boyfriend to her apartment that evening and that the two had indeed been hanging out and drinking beer. She then advised that while they were drinking, she saw that her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend had "called several times on his phone."

Following the interview, authorities transported Collins to Shelby County East Jail where she was booked. Collins on Monday was released on her own recognizance, meaning she did not have to post bond, records state. She has a bond review hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.