65-Year-Old Singaporean Man Charged With Woman's Murder After Neighbour Found Dead In Bukit Batok HDB Flat

A 65-year-old man was charged on Sunday, January 7, with the murder of his neighbour, a 43-year-old woman, who was found lying motionless in a flat in Bukit Batok on the morning of January 6. According to reports, the woman's son, a five-year-old boy, was injured and taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

Quek Eng Hock is accused of killing the 43-year-old woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order, according to CNA. Reports stated that he is set to return to court on January 26. The offence of murder carries the death penalty in Singapore.

On Saturday, the police said in a statement that they received a call for assistance from a residential unit at about 8.20 am. Upon arrival, the woman was found in the flat at Block 460B, Bukit Batok West Avenue 9, and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The SCDF said that it had received a call for assistance at about 8.25 am. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was brought to the National University Hospital.

The man was arrested at the scene as the authorities seized a knife that was suspected to be involved in the incident. The police have said that investigations are ongoing.

Earlier, the Straits Times had reported that when they reached the crime scene at least four police vehicles were parked at the foot of the block in the morning, and a man dressed in white protective gear was escorted to a police vehicle. Reports stated that the area surrounding Block 460B Bukit Batok West Ave 9 had been cordoned off by the police, including the void deck as well as the public walkway.

The Straits Times had also reported that the Hong Kah North SMC MP, Amy Khor, had expressed grief following the incident. She conveyed her "deepest condolences" to the deceased's family and offered prayers, particularly for the "child that has been hurt".

She told the portal, "My grassroots (team) and I will find out how we can be of assistance to those who have been affected and provide support as necessary."