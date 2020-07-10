"Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd says he has always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story. The audience loved Paul as the witty and humorous Scott Lang aka Ant-Man.

On balancing this bad*** character with a comedic part, he said: "Well, I think they don't have to work separately. I think that they can enhance each other. My default is comedy but it's in life that any kind of trauma, any kind of thing you know that I'm doing I tend to veer toward the humorous side of it but I have always enjoyed humour to tell a very dramatic story."

"I think we do, that's how we kind of...a lot of that stuff palpable right and I never lost sight of the story that was being told which is a dramatic story so I never want to step outside of that but the character is kind of aware of what's happening and it's okay to have fun with it at times," he added.

Ant-Man On Ants

Now that he is Ant-Man, does he avoid stepping on ants?

"Yeah I mean like a weird thing happened where I legitimately won't mess with ants. I do feel this kinship with ants and the other day I was getting like some coffee and a couple of them were coming out of the sink on the way to the machine. I didn't pick them up but I figured they found their way in, they can find a way out. We are brothers in arms," said the actor.

"Ant-Man" will air on July 11 on Star Movies.