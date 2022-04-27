Another Video Shows Putin With Shaking Hands and Wobbly Walk; Reignites Rumors About Parkinson's

Russian President Vladimir Putin was caught wobbling and his hand shaking uncontrollably in a resurfaced video clip, further fueling the speculations about his deteriorating health. The incident occurred during a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin.

Last week Putin was seen holding the edge of a table during a meeting with his defense minister Sergei Shoigu, leading many to believe if he was suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Wobbling Putin Greets Belarusian President

The video was taken on February 18, just days before Putin announced special military operation against Ukraine. Putin is seen standing near a chair as his right hands shakes uncontrollably. He then appears to bring it close to his chest to stop the trembling.

Seconds later Putin wobbles ahead to greet his Belarusian counterpart and almost stumbles as he goes on to hug Lukashenko. Later, the Russian President sits on a chair but is seen unable to remain still as he continues to fidget and raps his feet while holding on to the arm's chair for support.

Another video released a few days ago shows Putin wearing his trademark pant suit, sitting on the right side of a small table as Shoigu sits across him. Not only was Putin slouching on the chair but he was also seen tightly gripping the table with his right hand during the entire duration of the clip. However, the Russian President was also seen moving right leg and foot continuously even as the left one appeared to be unmoving.

Will Putin Open Up About his Health ?

Even though Kremlin continues to deny the rumors surrounding Putin's health, it has become a focal point of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. The resurfaced clip has further fuelled the rumors.

"Does Putin look a bit unsteady here? Little stumble, involuntary hand shaking," tweeted a user while sharing the video.

"Putin looks sick these days. He insists on regular video updates in his PDB's. And every morning the old ghoul sits alone watching the atrocities he's ordered up close & personal. They say he "feeds off the tears of broken-hearted Ukrainian women like a Vampire drinking blood," wrote another.

"Many suspected it after his weird meeting sign Shoigu, during which he held on to the table for 13 minutes. This is probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin's health. Look at his leg & hand tremors! Any doctor out there willing to weigh in? Parkinson?" opined a user.

"This video has convinced me Putin has Parkinson's (the flapping hand, the difficulty starting walking). For this reason, I predict Elon Musk takes him easily in unarmed mano a mano combat," wrote a user.