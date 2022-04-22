'Hunched' Putin Suffering from Parkinson's Disease? Speculation After Video Shows Him Holding Table's Edge to 'Stop Tremors'

Concerns were raised about the deteriorating health of Russian President Vladimir Putin after he was caught holding a table during a meeting with his defence minister Sergei Shoigu. The video clip of the televised meeting reignited the rumors about Putin suffering from Parkinson's disease.

Ever since Putin ordered the Ukrainian invasion, questions have been raised about his mental and physical health. Apart from the Russian President, concerns have also been raised about the health of his defense minister who was sidelined prior to the attack.

Putin Applauded Shoigu for Mariupol

In a video clip that has emerged on social media, Putin is seen praising the defense minister for the alleged takeover of the port city Mariupol in Ukraine.

Wearing his trademark pant suit, Putin is seen sitting on the right side of a small table as Shoigu sits across him. Not only was Putin slouching on the chair but he was also seen tightly gripping the table with his right hand during the entire duration of the clip. However, the Russian President was also seen moving right leg and foot continuously even as the left one appeared to be unmoving.

"You successfully completed the combat effort to liberate Mariupol. Let me congratulate you on this occasion, and please convey my congratulations to the troops," Putin told Shoigu.

Is Putin Suffering From Parkinson's?

The video sparked a series of tweets with many speculating if the Russian president was unwell. "Is this just me or Putin really looks less healthy and sound with each and every day of the war?" Illia Ponomarenko, a reporter for the website The Kyiv Independent, tweeted. "I can see a drastic difference between now and late February."

"He seems to be ill. My mother has Parkinson's. Putin grabs the table with his right hand, but at the same time he is continuously twitching repeatedly to the righthis right fingers, foot and knee," tweeted a user.

"The way Putin grips the edge of the table seems to me that he might have some sort of tremor indicative of Parkinson's ? A late relative of mine used to do that at family functions. It was more a personal pride thing for him. Putin probably sees it as a sign of weakness," read another tweet.

"Something is physically very wrong with Putin. In this video he seems hardly able to move, clenching his hands on the table edge, hunched over, his gaze flickering around, his head even puffier than before, his hair and scalp not looking normal. Some speculate it's Parkinson's," expressed a user.