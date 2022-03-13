Vladimir Putin Suffering from 'Brain Disorder' Caused by Cancer Treating Steroids? Bloated Physique, Erratic Behavior Spark Rumors

Rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin's health surfaced after intelligence sources said that he could be suffering from a brain disorder caused using cancer treating steroids. Putin's recent public appearances have also sparked the debate surrounding his health.

It is being suspected that Putin's brain disorder is stemmed either from dementia, Parkinson's disease or 'roid rage' caused by steroids taken for the treatment of cancer. The doubts have been raised by senior figures in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, which includes Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Putin's Bloated Neck and Face Causes Health Concern

Earlier, former British Foreign Secretary Lord David Owen, while sounding an alarm regarding Putin's health, had claimed that he could be on anabolic steroids which raises aggression in the person.

"I think his immunity is compromised, either by cortical steroids given him for some other ailment or he is on the steroids you give to people with body lifting and weightlifting," Owen had said during an interview with BBC.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source close to Kremlin said that the group believes there is physiological explanation for Putin's decision to invade Ukraine, which has drawn widespread object globally.

Claiming that there were talks about the Russian President's 'increasingly erratic behavior', along with changed physical appearance including a bloated face and neck, the source said, "It is only human sources that can offer you the sort of rich picture that we have of Putin's psyche."

"There has been an identifiable change in his decision-making over the past five years or so. Those around him see a marked change in the cogency and clarity of what he says and how he perceives the world around him," added the security source.

Social Media Discussed Putin's Mental Health

Following Putin's decision to announce an unprovoked war on the neighboring nation of Ukraine, the social media has been abuzz about questions about his mental health.

