Ann Everton Dead: Beloved Rock Singer Killed in Horror Car Crash While on Her Way to Open Band's US and Canada Tour

Beloved rock musician Ann Everton has been killed in a car accident while traveling to the opening show of her band's U.S. and Canada tour. Darsombra band member Everton, 43, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in upstate New York while on her way to a show, her grieving family confirmed.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. on October 3 along Interstate 87, as Everton and her husband, fellow bandmate Brian Daniloski, were traveling to Canada for their next performance. The couple's van crashed into a state trooper's car that had its blue lights flashing while the officer was carrying out a traffic stop, New York State Police said.

Killed in No Time

Everton was pronounced dead at the scene, while both the state trooper and her husband, Brian Daniloski, were taken to the hospital with injuries, authorities said. Everton's brother-in-law, Jon Garrett, paid tribute to her, calling the Maryland-based musician "an incredibly warm and generous soul" and "a true artist" who touched everyone around her.

"She devoted her life to creativity in all its forms—through her visual and video projects, and through music as one half of Darsombra with her beloved husband, Brian Daniloski," Garrett wrote on Instagram.

"Together, they built a beautiful life, touring the world to share their art and nurturing a vibrant community of independent artists in their hometown of Baltimore.

"Ann was truly one of a kind, and she will be deeply missed."

Garrett also shared that Daniloski sustained serious injuries in the crash. In response, the family has set up a fundraising page to help with his medical expenses and recovery.

"We know Ann would have wanted nothing more than to ensure Brian is cared for during this difficult time, and we are deeply grateful for any donations," he said.

Family and Fraternity Devastated

According to the fundraising page, the couple's van was completely destroyed in the crash. "The van has been totaled, and a significant amount of money has been lost," the page reads. "This GoFundMe is a small way that we can support Brian and help him get back on his feet during this extremely trying time.

"Brian and Ann's pure love for each other should serve as an inspiration to us all to stand with, and for, the ones who mean so much to us."

Mourners had contributed over $44,000 through the fundraising page by Tuesday afternoon.

According to their website, Darsombra is a "trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock" duo based in Baltimore, Maryland, known for their unique sound and cosmic-inspired performances.

"Known internationally for walking the line between glam-prog-psych-stoner metal and site-specific installation performance art, their hallucinogenic live shows are often met with the following responses: 'I didn't know what to expect, but that was awesome', 'I've never seen anything like that before', and 'it was like tripping on acid, without the acid,'" the website reads.

"The band has a committed DIY cottage industry ethic, self-producing their music and videos and booking their own tours globally.

"They bring a stadium show in a cargo van or a handful of suitcases, and have performed in 48 states and 25 countries worldwide since their inception in 2005."