Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in 2016 and the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil movie star recently opened up about how her split from Brad changed her.

During Angelina Jolie's recent interview with Madame Le Figaro, she spoke extensively about her split with Brad Pitt and what she learned from it.

Jolie's recent interview was translated into French for the publication and another publication, LaineyGossip.com, translated the words back to English. However, the site in a discalimer added, "We don't know exactly what her own English words were."

In its original Instagram message, Madame Le Figaro said:" ANGELINA JOLIE with six children, an Oscar, an unfailing humanitarian commitment ... and a separation. Hurt but withstood, the star comments with sincerity about her life after Brad Pitt. Exuding confidence of a woman... Angelina Jolie is our #CoverGirl this week! See more and read her interview in Madame Figaro and on lefigaro."

As per Angelina reportedly admitted in the interview that she was hurt.

"It was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance. In the end, that's human. And on top of that, I was dealing with some health issues. All of these things around you and remind you of how lucky you are to be alive," she said.

In the heartbreaking interview, Jolie made it clear that she has been working through the trauma and added, "It's a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy."

Angelina Jolie also apparently talked about her destiny and how she is reportedly certain that she is in her transition phase and this is her homecoming. Here's the original message in French by Lefigaro:

Meanwhile, even Brad Pitt has talked about his divorce from Angelina. Back in September, the Ad Astra movie star stated that he had to understand his own culpabilities. While promoting his recently released sci-fi drama movie, Brad talked about how men are taught to process the entire trauma of split.

"You know, it's this Marlboro Man image of Don't show weakness. But then we were questioning: In doing that, are we actually denying our own feelings? Denying a part of ourselves — a vulnerability, in this guise of Superman — to really be open for our loved ones, for our sons and daughters, in the sense that we're all flawed," he told NPR.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dated for more than a decade after which they decided to get married only to part ways a couple of years later. The couple has six children adopted together.