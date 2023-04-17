Angela White: Fans of Australian Porn Star Beg Her to Give Her Body a Break after Filming More than 900 Sex Scenes

Fans of Australian porn star Angela White have shown concern about her health and have begged the adult entertainer to give her body "a break" after filming more than 900 sex scenes and on reports that she "almost died" in an on-set accident. However, the stunner has said that she is in no mood to slow down anytime soon as she "loves" her "physically taxing job."

White, 37, opened up about her workload as one of her Instagram followers, going by the pseudonym DionYoung255, urged her to "consider taking a break for once." But the three-time winner of the AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year was having none of it.

In The Mood for More

"After doing over 900 scenes, isn't it time to consider taking a break for once?" they commented on one of Angela's posts.

"Do a job you love and never work a day in your life," White replied.

Nevertheless, DionYoung255 wasn't the only one to voice his concern. Several of her fans also warned that if White keeps up her demanding schedule, she may experience long-term health problems, according to a Daily Star report.

"I don't know, Angela. That's a brutal way to treat your body for years on end. At some point you pay a price," one said.

"I think you should find a nice guy, enjoy a relationship for once. Haven't you at least earned that?

"I think you have earned some downtime and a romantic dinner with some guy you connect with. But it's your body, so go ahead and keep going, if that's what you want to do."

However, White was quick to rubbish the concerns, saying she "loves my life and my job" and does take time out to connect and have "romantic dinners."

"I do take time to have romantic dinners and connect. I do have 'real relationships' (even if they may be unconventional). Thank you for your concern but I love my life and my job," she responded.

Confident About Her Work and Health

This isn't the first time that fans have shown concern about White's well-being. The Australian beauty recently denied reports that she "nearly died" while filming a hard-core sex scene with fellow porn star Kieran Lee, 39, who asserted that his co-star was taken to the hospital after shooting the hour-long X-rated movie in 2013.

Speaking on the Pillow Talk podcast in February, Kieran said, " I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose.

"We were shooting content and... we were going at it for over an hour," the English porn star and director recalled.

"I found out two days later she'd gone back home to Australia. She said her stomach was hurting, and she had to go see a doctor. Apparently, her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her."

However, White said things weren't what was told by Kieran. Speaking with Glenny Balls on the Only Stans podcast, the adult entertainer said that the incident had been "blown way out of proportion."

"My appendix actually did not burst, but it is true I had appendicitis and did have to have emergency surgery to have it removed," she clarified.

Inflammation of the appendix is referred to as appendicitis, and symptoms include excruciating stomach pain, fever, chills, and weakness. An appendix rupture, commonly referred to as a "burst appendix," can result from persistent appendicitis.

Keiran insisted that his huge manhood was to blame for her damage while White argued that her illness was "likely a pure coincidence."

"There is no medical evidence to suggest his giant d**k was pummeling my organs," she said.

"But there's more room in there, now that [my appendix] has been removed! There's a lot more room to accommodate."

Keiran and White went on to collaborate several times after that while maintaining their friendship.

White was 18 years old and still enrolled in high school when she traveled abroad and filmed her first pornographic movie in Miami, Florida.

Keiran is one of the highest-paid male adult entertainers in the world and collaborates with prestigious production companies like Brazzers.