Who is Keiran Lee? 'Well-Endowed' Porn Star Ruptured Angela White's Appendix During Hour Long Gruelling Sex Scene

Keiran Lee, the X-rated star, has claimed that his 'well endowed' package once left co-star Angela White with grievous injuries after a gruelling sex scene that lasted over an hour. Lee made the startling revelations during the Pillow Talk podcast on Tuesday.

White's Appendix Burst During Sex Scene

New York Post reported that the incident took place in 2013 when White was 37 years old. Speaking on the podcast, Lee said that the brutal sex scene lasted for an hour. "I put her into hospital and this was actually not on purpose," said Lee, who has reportedly insured his 9.5 inches member insured for $1 million.

"We were shooting content and . . . we were going at it for over an hour. After that, I'm like 'See you sweetheart, lovely day,'" he added. "I found out two days later she'd gone back home to Australia. She said her stomach was hurting, and she had to go see a doctor â€” apparently her appendix burst in the scene, which could have killed her."

The Sun reported that Aussie porn star had posted about a surgery on her Instagram page in 2016. Stating that she had to undergo a surgery to remove the appendix, White wrote, "They had to make an incision above my pubic bone and at my hip. The scarring was minimal and the recovery was pretty fast (I did a porn expo 4 days after surgery)."

Social Media Reacts

Even though the accident was not recent, it certainly drew a lot of reactions. "Angela White is from Australia. I hope everything is okay with her down under. ALTERNATE THOUGHT: Internet spikes with Angela White searches after porn set injury," wrote a user.

"Pornstar Angela White hospitalised after suffering an injury during a scene," wrote another.

"I hope this legendary lady recovers from her injuries My thoughts and prayers are with her," read a tweet.

"I understand the unusual part of this is that they stopped filming, must've been bad if they're willing to stop," opined a user.

"I knew that was gonna happen, she goes hard in her scenes waaay too hard," expressed a user.

"As a result of this incident, a doctor will be required to be on set at all future filmings. It will take a few years to sort through all the applications," read a tweet.