Blac Chyna Gets Demonic Baphomet Tattoo Removed from Her Hip after Ditching Implants and Face Fillers as Her 'Healing Journey' Continues

Blac Chyna has her 'demonic' tattoo removed from her hip as her epic make-under 'healing journey' continues. The decision to laser off the Baphomet tattoo from her hip that she got in 2021 comes days after she removed her face fillers and implants as part of her decision to go on a healing journey and reinvent herself.

Blac Chyna recently revealed that the start of her "life-changing journey," which included quitting OnlyFans and reversing her cosmetic procedures, was her discovery of religion. She has also gone back to using her original name Angela White instead of Black Chyna, which gave her popularity and stardom.

Life-Changing Journey Continues

The 34-year-old, who was born in Washington, DC, tweeted two videos of her weekend vacation to Clear Out Ink and Henderson, NV on Sunday. "I am releasing all negative energy that is holding me back," Blac - who boasts 21.8M social media followers - said.

"It gots to come off. You know what I mean? I'm about to have no mark of the beast - anything like that. When I first got the tattoo, that is not what it meant to me. I just don't want anything negative or demonic on my body anymore," she explained.

Her two children, King Cairo Stevenson, 10, and Dream RenÃ©e Kardashian, 6, whom she shares with her ex-fiancÃ©s Tyga and Rob Kardashian, assisted Chyna with packing the car.

According to DailyMail.com, pricing at Clear Out Ink starts at $100 per treatment, although the total number of laser treatments required to completely eliminate the troublesome ink can range from three to more than twelve (spaced six to eight weeks apart).

Besides the Baphomet, The Black Hamptons actress also had smaller parts called "Jay" (for YBN Almighty Jay) and "Stevenson" (for Tyga) removed.

The former stripper recently opened up to DailyMail.com about how getting baptized and finding God again inspired her dramatic physical and mental make-under, which included dissolving her filler, quitting her career with OnlyFans because it was "degrading," and letting go of her infamous stage name in favor of embracing her birth name.

Following her baptism in May of last year, the 34-year-old reality star, who is now going by her birth name Angela White, said she realized that continuing to post extremely X-rated photographs and videos on the "degrading" platform was not "what God will want me to do."

Leading a Simple Life

Having joined OnlyFans in 2020, the ex-fiancÃ©e of Rob Kardashian, was eventually confirmed as the highest-paid celebrity the following year, earning an estimated $20 million per month. However, she has subsequently claimed that her income was closer to $1 million annually.

The former video vixen frequently gave admirers access to pornographic material and celebrated holidays like Foot Freaks Monday.

After initially charging users $10 per month for her content Blac Chyna began charging a $50 monthly subscription charge. She also offered three-month packages for $127.50 and a full year's subscription for $450.

The former stripper, who had previously made headlines for posting such obscene material, caused a stir in May 2022 when she published a video of herself getting baptized in her pool while donning an all-white outfit.

"Born again on my Birthday 5/11/22 #newbeginnings," she captioned the clip of her Christian rebirth.

Opening up about how that moment has since impacted her decision-making, she told DailyMail.com: "I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly.

"Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me."

The beauty tycoon, who recently introduced her new premium haircare line, Hearts Pure, said she was aware that her decision to publicly discuss her conversion to Christianity would arouse skepticism among certain people.

To those who questioned her intentions, she replied, "If you don't like it, then you just don't like it. But I will tell you this, there is a God. Nobody can tell you what to do with your religion or your faith or this or that.

"I hope that me coming out will enlighten a lot of people and inspire a lot of people."

Angela has been taking the necessary steps to get back to her natural body as she pushes on with her new life as a born-again Christian after making a name by flaunting more voluptuous curves.