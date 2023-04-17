Who Is Tiffany Smith? Teen YouTuber Piper Rockelle's Mom Sued for $22M by 11 Children from Her Daughter's 'Squad' For Sexual Abuse and Kiddie Porn

The mother of teen YouTuber Piper Rockelle is facing allegations of child abuse, including touching their buttocks and sending photos of her daughter's underwear to a male fan to "sniff it." Tiffany Smith, 41, is being sued by 11 teens who are featured on her daughter's channel for emotionally and physically abusing them.

According to a complaint filed in January 2022 by 11 members of the "Piper Squad," Smith would harass the minors and encourage them to engage in oral sex and wear skimpy clothing to highlight their "bulges" in online videos. The court hearings will provide a rare look into the lucrative and unregulated world of young YouTube stardom.

Sex Crazy Mom

According to the complaint, Smith encouraged the children to act "sexy," boasted that she "makes kiddie porn," and exposed them to "harassment, molestation, and abuse."

All of the teen plaintiffs claim in the January 2022 complaint that Piper Rockelle's mother Smith willfully caused them emotional harm while she was in a position of "care and control" over them during the creation of content for Rockelle's YouTube channel.

Smith and her partner Hunter Hill are now being sued for $2 million by Sawyer Sharbino, Donlad Dougher, Corrine Joy, Connor Cain, Symonne Harrison, Ayden Mekus, Hayden Haas, Walker Bryant, Sophia Fergi, Claire Rocksmith, and Reese Rocksmith.

Rockelle has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers, and according to some sources, she has a net worth of around $3 million. Smith's trial will start on Monday.

The defendants claim that Smith would make increasingly disturbing comments to the children on her daughter's YouTube page and would do so on purpose.

In the over 150-page lawsuit, the group of teenagers and kids detail the alleged abuse they suffered at Smith's hands.

They referred to the YouTube stage mom as a "mean-spirited control freak" and claimed that she frequently made awkward comments about their intimate areas.

According to reports, Smith allegedly asked Haas whether his "balls have dropped yet" and "how long is it [referring to his penis]?"

They claim she would encourage them to be "sexy" and "sexually aggressive," and would make crude and graphic jokes about genitalia.

In one video posted on Rockelle's YouTube page two years ago, eight teenagers are seen playing the game of "last to stop kissing," where the prize was $10,000. There are currently 10 million views of that video.

According to the complaint, the self-described "Madam of YouTube" also allegedly told Fergi that she "had no boobs" and that she "was very flat."

Smith is also charged with touching the children's thighs, buttocks, and legs.

Taking Undue Advantage

One of the eleven defendants alleges Smith sent an unidentified man " soiled training bras and panties" and said "old men like to smell this stuff."

She allegedly told one of the girls if they "knew what a dildo was for" and told young boys to remove their shirts, and said, "Sex sells."

The group said that she would also shout filthy words at the children while posing as "Frank the Pug" or "Lenny the Dead Cat." "I'm going to f**k you up the a**," and "I'm going to touch you in your sleep," were both allegedly said while Smith was using her alter-ego.

The mother once asked Fergi, in the voice of her alter ego, if he had freckles on his d**k because one of the members of the squad had them.

She apparently also once called the penis of a member of the Squad "Dwayne the Rock Hard Johnson."

Also, all the plaintiffs claim they were not paid for their work and appearances, despite claiming they had been promised payment, and some claim they were not paid for the use of their likenesses to promote Rockelle's content.

The plaintiffs claim that they lost money as a result of Smith's "dirty tactics" employed to destroy their personal accounts in addition to accusing the YouTube mom of wrongdoing.

Smith reportedly posted links to the plaintiff's YouTube accounts on porn sites in order to get visitors from adult-only websites to check in and watch. This would then be reported to YouTube, which would subsequently restrict the teen's browsing since its algorithm would think the content of the videos was "sexual or inappropriate."

Piper, who is presently in the middle of her worldwide "The Piper Tour," last performed on April 8 in Oklahoma City. She will next take the stage on June 3 in Vancouver, which is a hiatus that is well suited for her mother's impending trial.