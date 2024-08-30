Who Is Sean Higgins? Drunk Driver Who Killed NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Matthew Appear Glassy-Eyed in Mugshot

Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother Matthew Gaudreau, 29, were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, N.J., according to police, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Sean Higgins, 43, from Woodstown, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the tragic deaths on Thursday evening. Higgins appeared glassy-eyed in a new mugshot after his arrest. Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were biking along the side of County Route 551 in Oldmans Township when they were struck around 8 p.m. Higgins tried to overtake an SUV when he collided with the cyclists.

Drunk Driver makes Costly Mistake

The tragedy came just a day before the Gaudreau brothers were set to take part as groomsmen at their sister Katie's wedding to hockey player Devin Joyce in Gloucester City, N.J.

Johnny is survived by his wife Meredith, whom he married in September 2021, and their two young children: one-year-old daughter Noa and baby boy Johnny Jr., who was born only six months ago.

On Friday morning, Columbus issued a statement confirming the death of their player, expressing that they will "miss him dearly" and extending their condolences to his family.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the team said in a statement.

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the statement from Blue Jackets continued.

"He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.

Community and Colleagues Shocked

Johnny grew up in Oldsman Township, New Jersey, near Philadelphia, and went on to attend Boston College, where he won the Hobey Baker Award — the highest individual honor in college hockey — in 2014.

The Flames drafted Johnny in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, and was selected for the All-Star game seven times during his career.

Matthew, like his brother, also played hockey at Boston College before signing with the New York Islanders' minor league affiliate in 2017. He last played professionally in 2021, including stints in Sweden and the ECHL in the U.S.

The Blue Jackets faced another tragedy in 2021 when goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, died from chest trauma caused by being hit by a stray fireworks mortar at a private party in Michigan.

Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and attempted to avoid the approaching firework, which had shifted and fired towards a group of people.