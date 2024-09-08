Diondre Overton Cause of Death Revealed as Tributes Pour In after Ex-Clemson Footballer Was Found Dead Aged 26

Authorities have said that Diondre Overton, a former college football star, was shot dead early Saturday morning in North Carolina. Overton, who played as a wide receiver from 2016 to 2019, was part of two national championship-winning teams, recording 52 receptions for 777 yards during his career.

The Guildford County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Saturday afternoon saying, " Sheriff Danny H. Rogers reports that on September 7, 2024, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Deputies responded to a call regarding a loud party and noise disturbance at 3205 Spring Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406." Police said that it appears to be an isolated incident and they have launched an investigation.

Killed in Broad Daylight

"As they made their way to the scene, Deputies received updated information indicating that a shooting had occurred at the location," the statement added.

When deputies arrived, they found the shooting victim, identified as 26-year-old Diondre Overton. Despite administering immediate medical assistance, Overton was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation suggests that this incident is isolated. It remains an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

"Anyone who has information or who attended the party is encouraged to contact Detective J. Robertson at 336-641-5969. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should contact Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000."

Overton's football team shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday before their game against Appalachian State, writing: " Clemson Football and the entire Clemson Family mourns the passing of Clemson alumnus Diondre Overton."

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family," the post added.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney paid tribute to the 26-year-old by laying flowers at Overton's plaque near the stadium on Saturday evening.

Overton, who played as a wide receiver for the team from 2016 to 2019, won two national championships and recorded 52 career receptions for 777 yards.

Tributes Pour In

Following his death, several of his former teammates turned to social media to post tributes to their friend. "Life ain't fair man," Amari Rodgers wrote, adding: "Please tell your loved ones you love them cause you truly never know. Long live Dre."

A heartbroken Arizona Cardinals defensive end Xavier Thomas wrote on his former teammate's Instagram: "I love you to death man. Doing it all for you dawg. Fly high."

Tee Higgins, who is now a star wide receiver for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals, also paid his tribute to Overton. He wrote: "Brotha I miss you already man. I love you 5L. I'm hurtin bad bout this right now."

Less than 24 hours before his death, Overton had shared a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, featuring a quote that read: "God is working it out. Don't worry."

He also wished a friend named Lennon a happy birthday, which she later reposted, expressing: "There's no way this was our last message."

Overton went undrafted after leaving Clemson but later signed with several teams in the Canadian Football League and the United States Football League.

He was initially signed by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats but did not play any games for them. He then moved to Europe to join the Vienna Vikings.

In 2022, he returned to the U.S. and was drafted by the USFL's Philadelphia Stars, later transferring to the Pittsburgh Maulers.

Earlier this year, in January, he was chosen by the Memphis Showboats.