Andy Cohen Apologizes for Fueling Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton's Health and Prince William's Alleged Affair

Popular TV host Andy Cohen has publicly apologized for his role in spreading conspiracy theories about the health of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, before she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

Following Kate's prolonged absence from public appearances after undergoing abdominal surgery, rumors began circulating, leading many to fear the worst. Cohen's remarks further fueled speculation, particularly regarding an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, a close associate of the royal family.

Days before the Princess of Wales disclosed her cancer diagnosis, Cohen had made a statement on the social media platform X, saying, "That ain't Kate." He agreed with several other users who responded to a viral video on the same platform, which claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen walking together at a farm shop.

Addressing the controversy on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Cohen expressed remorse, stating, "I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate." He acknowledged criticism he received, including being called a 'numpty,' and emphasized his prayers for Kate and King Charles.

Kate Middleton's announcement on March 22, confirming her cancer diagnosis and ongoing chemotherapy, shed light on her health journey. In a video message, she disclosed that post-surgery tests revealed the presence of cancer, necessitating treatment and recovery time. She also informed that she needed time to heal and to explain things to her children.

Cohen's apology comes amidst heightened scrutiny over the dissemination of misinformation and sensitivity towards royal family matters. Several conspiracy theories surfaced, including some claiming that princess is dead, during her absence from public view.