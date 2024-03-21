Sonja McLaughlan: BBC Reporter Fuels Conspiracy Theory Claiming Woman Seen with Prince William in Farm Shopping Video Was Not Kate Middleton

The confusion about Kate Middleton continues to grow. A BBC reporter is now under fire after alleging that the video captured of Kate on Saturday is fabricated, suggesting that the woman seen shopping with Prince William was a "look-alike," echoing the claims of several social media users who claim the woman was a body double of the princess.

BBC sports reporter Sonja McLaughlan seemed to contribute to the peculiar notion when she told her followers on X that the person in the clip was "obviously not Kate." In a tweet that has since been deleted, she suggested that the heir to the throne might have been replaced by an actor.

Doubt About Kate Continues

"Disturbing that newspapers like @thetimes are reporting this as fact," Sonja McLaughlan wrote in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter). "Headline 'Kate seen in public for the first time' when it's clearly not her. As someone said. Could be a couple of lookalikes making mischief."

"It's so obviously not Kate. Some newspaper are reporting it as fact. But it's not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd," she added, per the Telegraph.

McLaughlan's post was subsequently criticized by Nelson Silva, the man who filmed the video of the Prince and Princess of Wales shopping at the Windsor Farm Shop shortly after seeing their three children engaging in sports activities.

"What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," Silva, 40, told the Sun on Tuesday, a mere day after his footage went viral.

"This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation," he added.

Silva said that he spotted the royal couple in the bread and meat section, where they were "talking to staff and laughing," portraying a very happy and relaxed demeanor.

Silva recounted that Kate, 42, appeared "happy, relaxed, and healthy," dressed in black athleisure wear, while walking alongside William, 41, who tried to maintain a low profile with a ball cap and jeans.

He managed to film a short video of the couple leaving the shop and walking through the parking lot and field behind it.

Despite not being aware of the speculation surrounding the princess' health or whereabouts, Silva hoped that the footage of the senior royals would dispel unfounded conspiracy theories.

However, it seemed to have the opposite effect, fueling further speculation.

Nothing Is Helping

Online trolls have circulated various conspiracy theories suggesting that the woman seen with the future king was not Kate herself but a stunt double, implying that the real princess was deliberately avoiding public appearances.

Speaking for the first time since he spotted Kate in the farm shop, Silva told the Sun: "I'm not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I'm just confused how exactly they can continue."

Silva claims he only recorded the video to share with his family back home in Portugal, dismissing any comments suggesting he tampered with the footage as ludicrous.

"Are they now going to question if I'm a real person as well? Are they going to say I made this video? Did I put a fake Kate there? It is ridiculous," Silva raged. "At what point will they back off and realize they have been caught up in something that is crazy?"

Despite an insider's reassurance to The New York Post that the video "should hopefully be enough to put an end to the outside noise about her recovery," rumors of a body double persist.

These rumors are the latest in a series of speculations surrounding the royal couple since Kate's planned abdominal surgery in January. Kate has been living at the couple's nearby Adelaide Cottage during her recovery.

After what was described as a "successful" procedure, Kensington Palace announced that Kate would not be carrying out any royal duties until after Easter. However, with almost a month passing without any updates, the public began to question her whereabouts.

Speculation intensified further when Kate admitted editing a photo she shared in honor of UK's Mother's Day. Several news organizations later removed the photo, citing extensive "manipulation."

Kate issued an apology on X, expressing regret for any confusion the edited picture may have caused.