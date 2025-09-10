Andrew Cabot: Kristin Cabot's Husband Says He Was Separated from Her Weeks Before She Was Caught in Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal

Nearly two months after HR executive and astronomer Kristin Cabot went viral for cozying up with her boss on a Coldplay kiss-cam, her estranged husband has spoken out — suggesting a defense by noting that the couple had already been living apart.

Andrew Cabot, 61, told People via a spokesman that he and his wife Kristin had already been "privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert" — the night she was caught on camera cuddling fired CEO Andy Byron. Although the couple didn't officially file for divorce until nearly a month after the viral scandal, the rep said "their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening."

Breaking His Silence

"Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued. No further public comment will be made," the statement ended on behalf of the husband, who is the wealthy CEO of New England distillery Privateer Rum.

Kristin Cabot, 52, filed for divorce on August 13, nearly a month after the viral kiss-cam incident on July 16 at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour in Boston, where she was caught getting close to her then-boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron.

Andrew Cabot, a sixth-generation heir to the Privateer Rum fortune, had been away on a business trip to Japan during the concert and only learned about the public display when he returned home.

The couple had bought a $2.2 million, two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style home just five months before the scandal, located just minutes from the Atlantic coast. The divorce marks Andrew's third; he has two children from a previous marriage.

Ex-Wife Defends Husband

Andrew's second ex-wife, Julia Cabot, told the Daily Mail that Andrew had made it clear that Kristin and he were already separated before the kiss-cam moment. "I texted Andrew right after [the kiss-cam scandal] happened, and he said: 'Her life is nothing to do with me,' and said they were separating," she said.

She added, "That's why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: What you give, you get." She also commented that her ex isn't "a nice person."

Regarding the incident, Julia added, "Personally, I don't think he's affected by what happened at all. I don't think his feelings are hurt. He's probably embarrassed, if anything."

Kristin was previously married to Kenneth Thornby, whom she divorced in 2022, and the couple reportedly share a child.