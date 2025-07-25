Kristin Cabot: Astronomer HR Chief Resigns More than a Week After Being Caught on Camera Kissing CEO Andy Byron at Coldplay Concert

Astronomer HR boss, Kristin Cabot, resigned from the tech company on Thursday—just over a week after she was caught on camera getting cozy with CEO Andy Byron on a Coldplay concert "kiss cam". "I can confirm that Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer. She has resigned," a rep from the New York firm told The Post. TMZ was first to report her ouster.

Byron, who was caught getting intimate with Cabot during a Coldplay concert near Boston last Wednesday, was almost forced to step down from the AI firm over the weekend after the caught-on-camera cheating scandal exposed them and went viral, sparking massive uproar on social media.

Paying for Her Mistake

Cabot had been working as Astronomer's chief people officer — essentially the head of human resources — since November 2024. The cheating duo's workplace affair was exposed when the jumbotron at Gillette Stadium unexpectedly focused on them — causing the snuggling pair to quickly duck and try to cover their faces in a panic.

"Oh, what?" Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said with confusion after catching the embarrassing buzzworthy blunder.

"Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The snafu grabbed headlines, sparked a flood of memes, and became the punchline of countless jokes, as celebrities and fans around the world began reenacting the cringe-worthy moment at games and across social media.

Further footgae showed the secret lovers kissing, hugging, and singing together multiple times before their affair was publicly exposed during the concert.

The shadowy pair were also spotted laughing and swaying together, arms linked, to Coldplay's popular track "Yellow."

After the viral fiasco, both were quickly put on leave as the company launched a formal probe into the rumored relationship.

Caught and Out

Neither Byron nor Cabot—both of whom are married to other partners—have publicly addressed the scandalous affair. Cabot is reportedly married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum. Property records reviewed by The New York Post show the couple purchased a $2.2 million, two-story, four-bedroom New England-style house together in February.

Byron, on the other hand, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple has two children.

In the wake of the controversy, Astronomer co-founder and Brooklyn native Pete DeJoy was appointed interim CEO over the weekend. He later leaned into the viral moment, using it as a chance to promote the company.

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team, and while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name," DeJoy, who previously served as the company's chief product officer, said in a LinkedIn post Monday.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies – let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world – ever encounter. At Astronomer we have never shied away from challenges."