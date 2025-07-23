Kristin Cabot: HR Chief Caught Cuddling Her CEO Boss at Coldplay Concert Recently Took Out $1.6 Million Mortgage with Her Husband

The HR executive caught on camera cuddling her boss at a Coldplay concert had taken out a massive $1.6 million mortgage with her husband not long before the incident, it has emerged. Kristin Cabot and her husband, Andrew Cabot—an heir to the Cabot family's $15.4 billion fortune—bought a $2.2 million home along the coast of New Hampshire in March this year.

However, according to property documents reviewed by The Sun, the affluent couple, listed as husband and wife in state records, did not purchase the "fixer-upper" property outright. Both Kristin and Andrew are reportedly listed on the loan documents for the $1.6 million mortgage secured through Morgan Stanley.

Affluent Family's Big Buy

Kristin, 52, and Andrew, 60, had planned to renovate the classic New England-style home, a four-bedroom, two-bath property set on 1.42 acres. The house was sold in its current condition and reportedly "needs rehab," according to the publication. It remains unclear whether the couple has hired contractors or begun any renovation work.

Andrew and his elite family are now at the center of a global scandal that erupted unexpectedly after Kristin was seen on a kiss cam getting close to her coworker, Andy Byron, during a Coldplay concert in Boston last week.

The pair, who quickly turned away when they appeared on the big screen, worked together at the AI company Astronomer. Byron stepped down as CEO last week.

He is also married—to Megan—and the couple owns a large estate in Massachusetts. Kristin and Andrew have not made any public appearances since the viral footage of her intimate moment with Byron at the Coldplay concert surfaced. It remains unclear whether the couple has since separated.

According to Massachusetts property records from January, Kristin is currently married to Andrew, who is both the CEO and COO of Privateer Rum.

Although the exact date of their marriage is unclear, documents confirm that Kristin—formerly known by her maiden name, Stanek—was married when she sold a $1.8 million home in Watertown, Massachusetts, earlier this year.

Strong Bond after Second Marriage

Public records also reveal that Andrew has been married at least twice before, in 1993 and again in 2014. He shares two children with his first wife, Maud, who posted a photo on social media last April showing Andrew and Kristin appearing loved up at their daughter's 25th birthday celebration.

Kristin was even seen in the photos posing with Andrew's 30-year-old son, Henry, and wearing a wedding ring—though the ring was noticeably absent during her cozy moment with Byron at the concert.

Earlier this year, Kristin and Andrew were also listed as "husband and wife" in documents for the purchase of their $2.2 million two-story home in Rye, New Hampshire.

Since the property is under lien, the couple may be forced to sell it if they decide to move ahead with a divorce or legal separation.

Regardless of who continues living in the home—which features high ceilings, a wraparound porch, a walk-up attic, and a two-car garage—both parties remain liable for mortgage payments. One spouse could potentially buy out the other's share or refinance the loan to assume full ownership.

In February, Kristin and Andrew also sold another four-bedroom home for $1.05 million, less than a year after purchasing it in April 2024.

Andrew filed for divorce from his second wife, Julie, in 2018, after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He and his first wife, Maud, jointly filed for divorce in 2013 following their separation in 2011.

Kristin was also previously married. She filed for divorce from Ken Thornby in 2018, and the process was finalized in 2020.

Andrew comes from one of Boston's original Brahmin families—a group of elite, long-established families descended from early English settlers who held great social, political, and cultural influence starting in the 18th century.

Andrew touts his family lineage on the Privateer Rum website, highlighting that he is a sixth-generation descendant of the company's original founder, also named Andrew Cabot—whom he appears to be named after.

Over the centuries, the family built a vast fortune—now estimated at $15.4 billion—and held an elite, almost untouchable status in Boston's social circles, until John F. Kennedy's rise in politics challenged that dominance.

In 1952, JFK notably defeated Henry Cabot Lodge Jr. in a U.S. Senate race, a turning point that helped elevate the Kennedy family to national prominence.

Andrew Cabot has two children from his first marriage to Maud, who posted a photo on social media in April last year showing Andrew and Kristin looking affectionate at their daughter's 25th birthday celebration.