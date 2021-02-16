Anastasia Fields has been taking the internet by storm after posting a series of steamy photos exposing her butt at some of the most prominent spots in New York City. Known as the "butt model", Fields has been posting her photos flashing her butt on the NYC streets on Instagram over the past few days.

The 32-year-old Instagram influencer has earlier posed with two NYPD cops that grabbed quite a few eyeballs and was appreciated by thousands of her followers on Instagram. Fields, who has become an internet sensation since then, said that she knows what sells on social media and is exactly doing that.

Showcasing Her Ass-ets

Fields in an interview to the New York Post said, "The butt-flashing thing is just a strategy to attract a lot of followers. I know exactly what people want to see; I'm in the entertainment business." The Russian-born bombshell has been lately posting her photographs a series of her photographs flashing her butt in some of the city's most famous spots such as the Brooklyn Bridge, Hudson Yards and Times Square.

The photos were mostly taking during when the pandemic was it its peak and has since gone viral. Fields, who has more than 1.4 million Instagram followers, had posted a similar set of photos that were shot at different international locations including in Siberia. However, she doesn't posts photos flashing her but just for the thrill.

Fields, who is also an OnlyFans model, said that she does it to earn a living and doesn't see anything wrong in it and has full support from her husband.

Making a Living

Before becoming an internet sensation, Fields had a pretty tough life. She told the Post that she had a "tough and brutal" background growing up in a small coal-mining town in Siberia. "There are a lot of people who drink there. A lot of depression going on," she remembered of her poor upbringing.

"My way to escape reality was that I studied a lot. I was extremely nerdy at school," she added. Finally she reached New York in 2013 where she met her eventual husband at a restaurant. However, life got tougher after her husband, who worked at health insurance, with Fields assisting him, lost one of his biggest clients.

Life finally took a turn after Fields decided to try out something different. She started her Instagram account and an OnlyFans page in 2018 to earn a leaving. And the internet has been more than kind to her ever since.

In December, Fields gained prominence after she posed next to two NYPD police officers in Manhattan, New York, and captioned the photo with a heart emoji. The photo more than 60,000 likes and a multitude of comments in just two days.