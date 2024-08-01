Ana Carolina Vieira: Brazilian Swimmer Breaks Her Silence Over Shocking Expulsion from Olympics after 'Night Out in Paris' with Boyfriend

An Olympian at the 2024 Summer Games has broken her silence after being controversially removed from the Paris competition. Brazilian swimmer Ana Carolina Vieira, 22, has shared her perspective after being asked to leave the Paris premises after she sneaked out of the Athletes' Village with her boyfriend to "go on a night out in Paris."

Vieira and Gabriel Santos were reportedly caught trying to leave the Olympic Village. It came after the swimmer got eliminated from the 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday, where Brazil finished seventh in the women's second heat. The incident occurred on July 26, with the 22-year-old leaving the village without authorization of her team bosses.

Breaking Her Silence

When reprimanded for the indiscretion by the Brazilian Olympic Committee, Carolina Vieira allegedly reacted abusively and was subsequently sent back home. The governing body described her reaction as "disrespectful and aggressively challenging."

"The Brazilian Confederation of Aquatic Sports (CBDA), the COB decided to punish the two athletes for having left the Olympic Village without authorization last Friday," the statement from the body read.

"In addition to this fact, the athlete Ana Carolina, in a disrespectful and aggressive manner, contested the technical decision taken by the Brazilian Swimming Team committee.

"Thus, athlete Gabriel Santos was punished with a warning and athlete Ana Carolina Vieira was punished with removal from the delegation. She will return to Brazil immediately."

However, Carolina Vieira, has now spoken out on the matter.

"My things are there [in the Olympic Village], I went to the airport in shorts," Vieira said, according to the Daily Mail. "I had to open my suitcase at the airport. I'm in Portugal, I'm going to Recife and then to São Paulo.

"I am helpless, I have had no access to anything, I have not been able to speak to anyone. They told me to contact the COB channels. But how am I going to get in touch?"

In Awkward Situation

Vieira mentioned that she has "peace of mind" as she works through the issue with her legal team. "I will speak to my lawyers. I promise to tell everything. I am sad, nervous, but with a peace of mind because I know who I am, I know what my character and my nature are."

Addressing the rule violation, Brazil's swim team leader Gustavo Otsuka told Reuters, "We're not here to play or take a vacation."

Carolina Vieira, originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, previously represented her country at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where her team placed 12th in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Meanwhile, Santos was participating in his third Olympic Games, having made his debut at Rio 2016.

This isn't the first time Vieira has faced issues at a swim meet. According to UOL, she had a feud with compatriot Jhennifer Conceicao during the finals of the 2023 Brazilian Championships on the podium.