Who Is Jules Bouyer? French Olympic Diver Sends Fans Into Meltdown After Photo of His Tight Swimming Trunks Goes Viral

Olympics fans went into meltdown on social media after a photo of a French diver's unusually tight swim trunks went viral. Local favorite Jules Bouyer is aiming for a gold medal in Paris as he competes in the men's synchronized 3m springboard final on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Annecy, France, will dive with his partner Alexis Jandard, who has also gained significant attention for his appearance since the opening ceremony. Bouyer will also participate in the individual 3m springboard event next week and is diligently practicing to perfect his dives. However, a photo of him showering by the pool has gone viral online, leaving fans speechless by one specific image.

Trunks Steal the Show

The photo captures him wearing extremely tight swimming trunks that prominently display his bulging manhood. This photo immediately caused a frenzy among social media fans, with one remarking that it was the "only reason I love the Olympics."

"I just really hope his speedo is getting paid time and a half," wrote another fan.

"He fills out a speedo very well," wrote yet another fan.

A fourth fan wrote, "Those Speedo's are working overtime at this point."

Bouyer began diving at six years old and joined the senior French team's training camp in 2020. In 2021, he secured both the Junior European and Junior World champion titles before earning a spot in the Paris Olympics on home turf.

Fortunately, Bouyer avoided the same embarrassing X-rated wardrobe malfunction that one performer experienced during last week's opening ceremony.

During the opening ceremony, a user on X noticed that one performer's testicle seemed to be exposed as the cameras swept across their boat. It appears that the performer's shorts had ridden up his leg, leading to the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction.

Nothing Going Right at the Olympics

France's innovative decision to hold the opening ceremony outdoors instead of in a stadium ended in disaster on Friday, as Parisians, celebrities, politicians, and royals from around the world had to seek refuge from the heavy rain.

As President Emmanuel Macron announced the start of the Games and the Olympic flag was hoisted at Place du Trocadero, eagle-eyed viewers quickly spotted that the flag had been displayed incorrectly on the pole, marking yet another mistake.

Besides, a group of drag queens and dancers performed what appeared to be a "parody of the Last Supper" at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Friday, sparking criticism on social media.

The idea of drag queens doing the parody of the iconic painting didn't go down well with many.

During the performance, a group of 18 artists, including three well-known Drag Race France queens, posed behind what resembled a long table, with the Seine River and Eiffel Tower dramatically in the background.

In the center was a woman adorned in elaborate clothing and a large silver headdress that looked like a halo from traditional paintings of Jesus. She smiled and formed a heart shape with her hands while her fellow performers gazed at the camera, eventually launching into a coordinated dance routine.

Models then took over the stage for an impromptu fashion show, with the figures mimicking the Last Supper moving rhythmically along the edges.

The showcase evolved into a dance party, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll strutting down the runway, along with contestants Paloma and Piche.

Adding to the "absurdity," a large serving tray was placed on stage, unveiling a barely dressed man painted entirely in sparkling blue, curled up inside.