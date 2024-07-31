Paris 2024: French President Macron Raises Eyebrows With Steamy Embrace and Kiss With Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera at Olympics

The internet is abuzz with photos of French President Emmanuel Macron appearing to receiving an impassionate embrace and kiss from his sports minister at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Some are even comparing the affectionate interaction to a lover's embrace. The photo has since gone viral, with many slamming the two for the racy gesture.

The photo captures Macron, 46, holding onto the arm of Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, 46, the country's sports minister and a former professional tennis player. As noted by one X user, Oudéa-Castéra is also Macron's subordinate. Oudéa-Castéra is also seen holding onto the back of Macron's head and passionately kissing him on the cheek.

Unlike Political Colleagues

The awkwardness of the photo is heightened by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's noticeable attempt to avoid looking at the scene. The French magazine Madame Figaro referred to it as a "curious kiss," noting that the minister clearly knows how to attract attention and spark conversation.

The outlet wrote: "After the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, the pressure was off, giving way to euphoria.

"In an explosion of joy, sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera and President Emmanuel Macron kissed. The kiss caused quite a stir."

Online commentators were quick to highlight the close embrace between the two.

"What's this kiss between Oudéa and Macron??!" wrote one person, while another person said: "Brigitte [Macron's wife] won't like it."

"Damn son! That's a curious embrace!', a third commentator wrote.

"Gabriel Attal, he pretends to look elsewhere! He doesn't know where to stand!" another user wrote.

"It's my lover that I'm kissing like this. Embarrassing," said another.

One user was more critical, adding: "I find this photo indecent, it's not worthy of a president and a minister."

Internet Divided

Not everyone was convinced by the embrace, with one user commenting, "I don't see anything wrong with it. The French are known for kissing on both cheeks as a greeting. Vive La France!"

Oudéa-Castéra, or AOC as she's known in France, has been prominently featured as the first Olympics in France in a century unfolds.

Earlier this month, she swam in the Seine River to address concerns about unsafe E.coli levels in the iconic waterway, where several Olympic events are scheduled to take place.

However, even then a triathlon event planned for the river was canceled on Sunday due to concerns about water quality.

Macron appointed Oudéa-Castéra as France's education minister in January, but removed her from the position after less than a month. This decision followed revelations that she had her children educated at elite private schools and had made negative comments about the public schools in her area.