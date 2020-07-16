Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum said that he set to begin shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion. He also said that the makers of the film are doing everything possible to create a safe environment in the times of COVID-19.

"We're headed, in about a week and a half, all of us, over to England, where there are protocols galore. We're going to be very safe, I think. And we're going to shoot 'Jurassic World'," said Goldblum.

Investing Resources To Ensure Safety

"They gave us 109 pages. They invested all their heart and soul, and a lot of money, into making sure that we're safe. I won't bore you with the details, but we're all going to be quarantined in a kind of a bubble, all the crew and all the cast. And testing and everything," Goldblum explained, according to etonline.

"We know it's a risky time, but we feel it's good. Sam Neill's there and Laura Dern and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard; Colin Trevorrow's directing, and there are gonna be some dinosaurs," he added.

The production work of "Jurassic World: Dominion" was suspended in March. According to a report by Deadline in June, Universal Studios shared that they are spending over $5 million on safety protocols and procedures to ensure production could resume as quickly and as safely as possible.

To Be Accompanied By Children

Goldblum will not go for the shoot alone. His wife, Emilie Livingston, and their two sons -- 5-year-old Charlie and 3-year-old River -- will join him.

Livingston said: "We're going, otherwise we wouldn't see Jeff for three and a half months. As a mother, you're thinking, 'Well, like, school's starting in the fall, Charlie will be starting kindergarten'. But (it's) seeming like everything is going in the direction of remote anyway, and I felt like we would be safer being in just like this small bubble and not having any sort of temptation to get out."

"Like here when we're stuck at home, sometimes we're like, 'Oh I just wish we could go to the park', or whatever. But now we'll be with Jeff and we get to support him and we get to spend family time when he's not working," she added.

