American Airlines Sued After New Jersy Woman Alleges Shocking Sexual Assault During Flight

A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines, alleging she was sexually assaulted by a male passenger during a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Newark Liberty International Airport. The incident reportedly took place on the night of August 26, 2022, during a two-hour flight, and the woman holds the airline responsible for failing to prevent or intervene in the assault.

The woman, whose identity is being protected for privacy reasons, claims the assault occurred shortly after takeoff. She was seated between a friend and an unknown male passenger. After settling in, she closed her eyes to sleep when the cabin lights were turned off. According to the lawsuit, she was abruptly awakened to a horrifying situation—the male passenger's left arm was inside her pants, and his right hand was forcing her hand onto his genital area. The man had covered them both with his black puffer jacket, making it difficult for others to see what was happening.

The lawsuit describes the woman as being in a state of shock and panic, unable to immediately react. The male passenger allegedly continued the assault by climbing on top of her. Summoning the courage, the woman eventually pushed him away, at which point he quickly returned to his seat and attempted to act as if nothing had occurred. The lawsuit states that he even asked the woman if she wanted water, attempting to downplay the situation.

The woman then woke her friend, who promptly reported the incident to a flight attendant. She was moved to a different seat for the remainder of the flight. Upon landing, the alleged perpetrator was escorted off the plane by authorities, who took statements from the woman and other passengers who witnessed the events. However, it remains unclear if the man was taken into custody or charged with any crime.

The woman's attorney, Brian Andris, stated that they are determined to seek justice for the trauma she endured, emphasizing that the incident represents a severe failure on the part of the airline to ensure the safety of its passengers. American Airlines, in response, said they are reviewing the lawsuit and the details of the flight. A spokesperson for the airline reiterated that the safety and comfort of their customers are top priorities.

The lawsuit also brings attention to the broader issue of in-flight sexual assaults, a crime that has been on the rise according to FBI statistics. In 2023 alone, the FBI opened 96 cases related to such incidents. The lawsuit asserts that American Airlines "owed a duty of care" to the woman, which they breached by failing to monitor the cabin properly, prevent the assault, and intervene swiftly when the assault occurred.

The airline has 21 days from August 20 to respond to the lawsuit.