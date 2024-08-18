Shana Wall: Ex-Girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest Seriously Injured after Swallowing Shards of Plastic from Drink Served on American Airline Flight

An ex-girlfriend of Ryan Seacrest suffered serious injuries after accidentally swallowing plastic shards that were in a drink served to her on a flight to Rome, according to a lawsuit. Shana Wall, a former contestant on "The Amazing Race," claims that her throat, esophagus, vocal cords, and digestive system were damaged on May 1.

The incident happened after she ingested the broken plastic in the drink on an American Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport. Wall, 51, was bedridden and unable to work following the incident and now requires ongoing medical treatment due to the internal injuries, according to the lawsuit she filed in Manhattan Supreme Court Monday.

Almost Got Killed

"[American Airlines] had a duty to provide beverages and food that was uncontaminated and fit for consumption," the actress and model contended, and "created the dangerous, defective and unsafe condition on the airplane," the New York Post reported.

Wall is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged negligence. Neither she nor her lawyer responded to inquiries from The New York Post, and American Airlines did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Originally from California and now living in the Meatpacking District, Wall reportedly dated TV host and producer Ryan Seacrest from 2003 to 2005. According to IMDB, she has appeared on shows like "Married... with Children" and "Entourage."

Fighting for Safety of Other Passengers

Wall is currently a sommelier and a contributor to the men's magazine Best Life. The culinary school graduate shares her global adventures, highlighting aged wines and vast vineyards, with her thousands of online followers, and offers private wine tastings and classes, according to LinkedIn.

Social media posts from mid-May, following the alleged drink incident on May 1, show her savoring glasses of Barolo in northern Italy.

In June, a passenger on an Air India flight to San Francisco claimed to have discovered a blade-like piece of metal inside a sweet potato while eating a meal on the plane.

Last year, a traveler on a Korean Air flight reportedly found a piece of glass in her mouth while drinking coffee.

Fortunately, neither passenger swallowed the foreign objects.