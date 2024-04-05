"Reacher" Star Alan Ritchson Reveals About Suicide Attempt after Repeated Sexual Assaults, Darker Side of Modelling Industry, and What Prevented Him from Taking his Life

In an exclusive interview with the Hollywood Reporter, "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson courageously opened up about the distressing instances of sexual assaults he endured while working as a model, shedding light on the dark underbelly of the industry.

Speaking candidly, Ritchson, 41, didn't hold back in likening the modelling world to "legalized sex trafficking," underscoring the lack of regulation and widespread exploitation prevalent within it.

Recounting his own experiences, Ritchson detailed unsettling encounters where he found himself subjected to "horrific environments," with sexual abuse being the norm. His empathy extended to women grappling with similar power dynamics in their workplaces.

Despite his success modeling for prominent brands like JC Penney and Calvin Klein, Ritchson revealed a disturbing incident involving a "very famous photographer." Promised career opportunities, the shoot turned into a traumatic ordeal of exploitation.

Following the assault, Ritchson confronted his agency and made the difficult decision to step away from the modelling scene. However, the trauma inflicted upon him culminated in a suicide attempt in 2019. Thankfully, the thought of his children prevented a tragic outcome.

Subsequent diagnosis of bipolar disorder offered Ritchson some semblance of understanding amidst the turmoil, prompting him to reevaluate his life's purpose.

Ritchson's decision to share his story highlights the pervasive issue of sexual exploitation within the modelling industry and empowers other survivors to speak out. By confronting his past, he hopes to spark conversations about accountability and drive meaningful change within the industry.

In a society grappling with the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, Ritchson's bravery serves as a beacon of hope for survivors and a catalyst for systemic reform.

Through his resilience and determination, Ritchson exemplifies the strength of the human spirit in overcoming adversity. His willingness to confront his past traumas not only facilitates personal healing but also paves the way for a safer and more equitable industry for future generations of models.