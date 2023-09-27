American Airlines Flight Attendant Found Dead With Sock Stuffed in Her Mouth in Philadelphia Hotel Room

An American Airlines flight attendant was found dead in a Philadelphia airport hotel room with a sock in her mouth, two days after her expected checkout date. Cleaning staff at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott found the 66-year-old woman from Las Vegas unresponsive on Monday evening. Medics arrived shortly and pronounced her dead at around 10:40 p.m.

Per 6ABC, citing police sources, there were no indications of forced entry or signs of a struggle in the room where the incident occurred. Moreover, no weapons were found in the room. However, police have launched an investigation and have not yet disclosed the name of the victim.

Mysterious Death

Investigators also said that they found sealed prescription bottles inside the room, suggesting that the woman was taking "several medications." The exact cause of her death has not been determined yet.

Chief Inspector Scott Small, speaking to NBC10, mentioned that she "suffered a sudden death."

The woman's identity has not been disclosed to the public, given that the autopsy results were not released as of early Wednesday. Small also told the outlet that the woman's death is being treated as "suspicious" and is currently under investigation by the police department's Homicide Detectives Division.

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

''It's very strange. And it seems like [there are] a lot of unanswered questions. But it is very sad,'' Tracee Quinn of Ferris Hills, Pennsylvania, told WPVI in an interview.

According to an internal memo by American Airlines, the flight attendant "passed away suddenly" during a layover in Philadelphia. She had worked for 25 years with the airline.

"The well-being of our team members is our top priority, and we will ensure that all those affected by this tragic loss have the support they need," the memo said.

Tragic Death

In June, a tragic incident occurred involving an American Airlines flight attendant during an overseas trip back to the US.

Carol Wright, a dedicated employee with 38 years of service at the airline, suddenly collapsed on a flight from Venice to Philadelphia on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, as reported by the Mirror.

The flight was diverted to Dublin, Ireland, where the crew made "valiant efforts" to save Wright. Unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Also, last month, a pilot onboard a Boeing 787 flight collapsed and died in the bathroom during a commercial flight from Miami to Chile, prompting an emergency landing in Panama.

Iván Andaur, 56, was the pilot in command of a LATAM Airlines flight destined for Santiago.

Around 11 p.m., Andaur suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest, as reported by the Sun. His two co-pilots were forced to perform an emergency landing at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City.

During the emergency, a nurse and two doctors who happened to be on board rushed to provide medical assistance in an attempt to save him. However, he had already died by that time.