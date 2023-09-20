Morgan Osman: Foul-Mouthed Influencer Who Had Meltdown on American Airlines Offered Whooping $25K Porn Deal

Morgan Osman deleted her Instagram account following her bizarre meltdown on an American Airlines flight where she yelled "I am Instagram famous." However, Osman could soon be more than Instagram famous as has been offered the chance to perform on the porn camera site CamSoda, TMZ reports.

Osman, known for her appearance on the "Bad Girls Club" and her recent viral tirade on an American Airlines flight where she preached her social media fame, has reportedly received a lucrative offer to create adult content on camera.

More Than Just Instagram Famous

"Given your interest in being filmed, we here at CamSoda would love to have you broadcast yourself on our XXX platform. I'd like to formally offer you up to $25,000 to perform a one-hour-long cam show on our site," a letter allegedly sent to the Miami-based beauty which was obtained by TMZ reads.

To secure the deal, Osman was presented with options to wear a revealing bikini, similar to what she has worn for her 1 million Instagram followers (although her page seems to have been deleted), lingerie, or even nothing at all, as indicated by the reports.

However, uncertainty surrounds the 35-year-old model's decision to accept the generous offering.

Osman gained notoriety after she was caught on camera cursing in the airplane aisle as she took her bag out of an overhead compartment.

"Call me a b—- again, I didn't do anything wrong," she says at a passing passenger off-screen.

When someone instructs her to be quiet, she retorts with, "No, you shut the f*** up! You shut the f*** up, and you're a b***h."

Osman then proceeds to walk down the aisle but then notices another passenger was filming the interaction on her phone. Enraged, she turns toward the person with the phone and yells, "Film me - I'm Instagram famous, you f*****g bum."

As the brunette continues down the aisle, out of the camera's view, she can be heard using profanity towards other passengers, while several people on the plane can be heard laughing at the spectacle.

American Airlines did not provide an immediate response to a request for comment from DailyMail.com, and the exact date of the incident captured in the footage remains unclear.

As of now, the specific flight Osman was on remains unclear. The incident has garnered attention and gone viral without clear details regarding her identity or the exact flight details.

Bad Girl Indeed

Osman gained some recognition through her appearances on two episodes of Oxygen's Bad Girls Club in 2010, where she was given the nickname "The Uber B****." This seems to be her primary claim to fame in the public eye, as it was a notable appearance on a television show.

Following her appearances on the Bad Girls Club, Osman made claims in 2017 that she was in a relationship with Sam Asghari, who is now estranged from Britney Spears.

The disruptive behavior by Osman bears resemblance to Tiffany Gomas' widely publicized plane meltdown on July 2, where she also had a notable outburst during a flight. Gomas was caught on camera shouting at another passenger as she disembarked the aircraft, exclaiming "that mother f***er isn't real."

The 38-year-old marketing executive could be seen loudly telling a male flight attendant near her seat on the flight from Dallas to Orlando: "Stop the f***ing plane, stop the f***ing plane, stop the plane."

Prior to this, she had accused a relative of stealing her AirPods and further created a scene by proclaiming the plane was unsafe and would not reach its destination.