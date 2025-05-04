Elon Musk Wins Major Vote to Build His Own City in Texas as He Gets a Step Closer to His Dream to Colonize Mars

Elon Musk has won a vote to create his own city in Texas as part of his ambitious plan to one day colonize Mars. Musk plans to convert SpaceX's headquarters in Boca Chica, at the southernmost point of Texas, into a city called Starbase. Locals voted 173-4 in favor of Musk to incorporate Starbase as an official city, according to a Bloomberg report.

The majority who cast votes in the area are SpaceX employees; the company Musk moved from California to Texas earlier this year in response to new gender identity legislation. Musk celebrated by writing on his social media platform X that his vision is "now a real city!"

Musk's Dream Come's True

"Becoming a city will help us continue building the best community possible for the men and women building the future of humanity's place in space," Starbase wrote in a separate post.

The vote also named Bobby Peden as the first mayor of the city, along with Jenna Petrzelka and Jordan Buss as city commissioners. All three are either current or former employees of SpaceX.

Starbase is the operational hub and launch site for SpaceX's rocket initiatives, which are being carried out under contracts with NASA and the Department of Defense, with the ultimate goal of send back astronauts to the moon and eventually reaching Mars.

Musk first proposed the idea of Starbase in 2021, and the approval of the new city was almost guaranteed, as most of the 283 eligible voters in the area are SpaceX employees.

For Musk, the vote marks a personal victory. His public image has diminished in recent years, especially after becoming a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump's federal budget cuts, while his electric car company, Tesla, has seen a sharp drop in profits.

SpaceX has largely been backed by local leaders, who appreciate the company for bringing jobs and economic investment to the region.

However, the creation of a company-run town has raised concerns. Critics fear it could give Musk increased control over the area, including potential power to restrict access to a popular nearby beach and state park during rocket launches.

Legislation introduced in the Texas statehouse aims to transfer certain authorities from the county to Starbase's newly formed city government, including the mayor and city council.

Tough Challenges Lie Ahead

Meanwhile, SpaceX is asking for federal approval to increase its annual rocket launches in South Texas from five to 25. The area designated as the city of Starbase is located at the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexico border, and spans just 1.5 square miles.

It has a few intersecting roads, along with Airstream trailers and simple mid-century homes. SpaceX has shared little about why it wants to build a company town.

In 2024, Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders wrote to local authorities requesting that the city proposal be placed on the ballot and wrote, "We need the ability to grow Starbase as a community."

The letter said that the company already oversees local roads, utilities, and even provides education and healthcare services for those living on the property. SpaceX representatives have told lawmakers that giving the city the power to shut down the beach would help simplify and speed up launch operations.

Rocket launches, engine tests, and even the transport of specific equipment at the SpaceX site currently require the temporary closure of a nearby highway, Boca Chica State Park, and Boca Chica Beach.

Critics argue that the authority to close the beach should remain with county officials, as they represent a wider public that regularly uses those public spaces.