Shocking Video Shows Johnny Deep Smashing Up Kitchen after Downing Wine as Amber Heard Cries Watching It in Court [WATCH]

The count in Johnny Depp's defamation case was shown a video secretly recorded by Amber Heard where the actor is seen smashing up his kitchen cabinets in drunker state and fit of rage. Heard was almost in tears when the video, recorded in 2013, was played in the courtroom as Depp defended himself.

In the video, Depp is seen slamming glass cabinets in his home's bar area. When Depp was confronted with the video of himself in court, he suggested it was a set up. "I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I did not touch Ms. Heard," Depp said on Thursday while defending himself.

The Dark Side of Depp

Heard watched in silence, trying to hold her tears, as the video was played inside a Virginia courthouse on Thursday. "Motherf****! Motherf*****!" Depp can be heard yelling in the video as he appears to punch a wall. The punching sound can also be heard in the video.

"What happened?" Heard asks as Depp is seen in the video throwing items and is battered around.

Heard said, "All I did was say sorry. Did something happen to you? I don't think so. You drank this whole thing this morning? You're smashing sh*t."

Ben Rottenborn, Heard's attorney said in the court after watching the video, "This is at your house in West Hollywood. That's you on the video. You were violent?"

Depp in his defense said, ""Clearly I was having a bad time. I don't know what it was with regard to completely." Depp said that Heard was trying "to hide" the recording device adding that he "thought that was the most interesting part" about the whole thing and that Heard was seemingly smiling and laughing at the end of the video.

Rottenborn asked if Depp poured himself a "mega" glass of wine in the video. (Drinking and alcoholism is the main argument for Depp)

"A mega pint?" Depp asked. "I poured myself a large glass of wine, I thought it necessary."

Heard shivered throughout the almost two-minute footage when it was shown in court. For the first time in seven days of witness evidence, the actress became visibly tearful.

Depp Defends

Rottenborn asked, "You're bigger than Amber, physically?"

"I wouldn't say that," Depp countered.

"Standards of southern gentleman are not in your mind in this particular moment?' Rottenborn asked.

Depp continued to defend himself saying, "I don't know about anyone else but I've had experiences where one does stray from complete control over their emotions at times. I did not try to intimate Miss Heard. Why was she filming? If she was scared to death why didn't she leave?"

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed. She is countersuing for $100 million.

The majority of Depp's cross-examination on Thursday afternoon focused on the former couple's violent text messages â€” "I'm not proud of any of the language used" â€” and more recordings.

Depp hinted to a meeting between himself and Heard in July 2016, two months after she filed for divorce and a temporary restraining order, in an interview earlier this week. They met in a hotel in San Francisco, ostensibly at her request, and the actor appeared to threaten to stab himself with a knife.

In another audio played in court Depp is heard asking Heard: "Where do you want the scar?"

"Please do not cut your skin," Heard says. "Why would I do that? Please do not do that... please do not cut yourself."

"Cut me," Depp says.

"I would never cut you," Heard replies.

"You f****** hate me, come on," Depp says.

"Put the knife down! Put he f***** knife down. Do not do that Johnny."

Depp claims that if he looks at Heard, the anguish would "go away."

Heard then tells him: "The knife is dull, it would be the worst thing in the world. Too painful and dull and dirty."

The court was adjourned for the week after that.