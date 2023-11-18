Amanda Holden Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction as She Accidentally Flashes Boobs While Trying to Lift Her Top to Show Her Outfit [WATCH]

Amanda Holden accidentally flashed her boobs Friday leaving fans shocked after she suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while trying to lift her top while showing off her outfit. The 52-year-old presenter was discussing the details of her outfit while at work at Heart Radio when she ended up revealing a bit more than she intended.

The boob flash left her fans shocked, while many took it sportingly, understanding that it was a mere accident. Holden also took the episode casually and laughed it off and covered her exposed right boob with an orange emoji before posting the video clip. However, the video clip has since gone viral on social media.

Holden Shows a Little Too Much

Holden appeared stunning in an orange roll-neck jumper from Michael Kors paired with a matching silk dress from Omnes.

To complete her ensemble, Holden enhanced her height with a pair of leather-heeled boots and opted for straightened hair. The mother-of-two framed her eyes with smokey eyeshadow and sported a soft pink lip.

However, while elaborating on how to transition the outfit from day to night, she accidentally lifted her top and suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

In doing so Holden ended up flashing her boobs in front of the camera. "Oh no! Did you just get my t**?!" she laughed to the person behind the camera, as they quickly covered her modesty with an emoji.

On a different note, her co-star Ashley Roberts, 42, chose a chic grey knitted midi dress paired with knee-high boots. Leaving the studio, she added an oversized leather jacket and shielded her eyes with sunglasses.

Not at All Intentional

This comes after Holden and her co-host Roberts sparked excitement among fans with their Christmas photoshoot. They transformed into 'sexy reindeer,' donning skintight costumes, and posed alongside Jamie Theakston, who was dressed as Father Christmas.

However, Roberts too ended up flashing her boobs earlier this year. Roberts had an awkward wardrobe malfunction while posing for a very playful photo on Instagram with Holden while on holiday in Los Angeles during Easter.

Things were going fine but suddenly took a racy turn when the rock star ended up exposing the bottom of her boobs during the sunset shoot with Holden on the balcony.

Next day, Roberts, posted a breathtaking set of photos with Holden to Instagram, capturing the exact moment she ended up baring too much skin.

It comes after it was revealed that Roberts is in a new relationship with artist George Rollinson, MailOnline reported.

The Pussycat Doll also recently enjoyed a romantic holiday in Dubai with her boyfriend George, 25. They savored sunsets at the beachfront hotel Caesars Palace and dined at upscale establishments, including the luxury Italian restaurant Scalini.