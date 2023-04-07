Ashley Roberts Accidentally Flashes Boobs While Posing with Co-Host Amanda Holden in Racy Braless Photo in Los Angeles

Ashley Roberts had an awkward wardrobe malfunction while posing for a very playful photo on Instagram on Thursday. Roberts, who was posing for photos with Amanda Holden while on holiday in Los Angeles, accidentally flashed her boob. The photo of bare-breasted Roberts has since gone viral on social media, with her fans going crazy.

The former Pussycat Doll singer, 41, and her Heart FM co-host, Holden, 52, have been having a good time while away from the studio over the Easter holiday. Roberts was wearing a co-ord set from Yves Saint Laurent that had a lemon-cropped blouse and a miniskirt that was made to resemble boxer shorts for the photoshoot.

Accidental Wardrobe Malfunction

Things were going fine but suddenly took a racy turn when the rock star ended up exposing the bottom of her boobs during the sunset shoot with Holden on the balcony.

On Thursday, Roberts, posted a breathtaking set of photos with Holden to Instagram, capturing the exact moment she ended up baring too much skin.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer displayed her incredible body while wearing a cropped beige blouse and matching miniskirt while going braless.

Amanda flaunted her toned body in a black jumpsuit with no straps, and she looked equally stunning. Roberts, however, had to conceal her boob with a sun emoji after accidentally lifting up her blouse when striking a playful stance with her arm in the air.

Her shirt rubbed up against her in the photo, exposing her cleavage, but she playfully posted it nevertheless, adding an emoji to hide her modesty.

And standing on a balcony together in front of a beautiful sunset, Ashley simply wrote: "scenery."

Predictably, Ashley's supporters flocked to the comments to gush over the couple, with many highlighting her wardrobe malfunction.

Holden and Roberts have been having a great time in LA this week, with Holden bringing her husband and two girls along for the adventure.

Having a Great Easter

It comes as the blonde beauty looked stunning in a gray co-ord on Tuesday when she and her famous friends went to Mother Wolf in Hollywood for supper. The radio host accentuated her body with a similar oversized coat and wore a pair of tall pointed-toe heels.

The beauty carried several pairs of gold earrings and carried a white purse for her belongings.

Roberts left her fringe to frame her face and arranged her long blonde hair in a tidy updo.

She was joined for the evening by his Heart FM co-star Holden, Bruno Tonioli from Strictly Come Dancing, Gary Lineker from Match of the Day, Piers Morgan from television, and James Arthur from the X Factor.

"Two pop stars, two judges (well, three, technically), Britain's most notorious opinion-expresser (not me), a model, a sports journalist, and a showbiz manager. My kinda dinner party," Piers wrote in the caption of the photo.

It comes after the broadcaster backed the Match of the Day host on Twitter last month and uploaded a selfie with Gary, Holden, and Bruno while the trio was out having fun in Los Angeles.