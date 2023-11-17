How Did Isis Freitas Die? Brazilian Actress and Model Dies Unexpectedly Aged 22 After Being Rushed to Hospital as Fraternity Left Shocked

Brazilian actress and model Isis Freitas has died suddenly and unexpectedly after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She was 22 years old. Freitas died on Sunday and was laid to rest at the Sao Francisco Xavier Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. The exact cause of her death has not been revealed yet.

However, unconfirmed reports on social media are indicating that Freitas may have succumbed to tuberculosis, as per information from Brazilian media. Her death was confirmed by her team at the talent agency LMA Producoes through social media. Isis began her career as a model before transitioning to acting and appearing in several plays.

Sudden and Mysterious

Freitas' team from the talent agency LMA Producoes said: "It is with great regret and sadness that we come to inform you of the passing of our actress and companion Isis Freitas.

"On behalf of the entire team of actors and staff at LMA, our sincere condolences to all her friends and family.

"We are united in solidarity for this irreparable loss."

According to reports, Freitas was doing well but suddenly fell unwell. She was rushed to hospital where she died after doctors tried to resurrect her.

Freitas gained recognition after appearing in various advertisements for cosmetics brands.

The news of her death saw tributes pouring in from prominent figures in the Brazilian entertainment industry online, including actress Larissa Manoela, influencer Lucas Neto, and soap opera actor Matheus Dias.

Manoela said: "Still in shock about your departure. Young girl, very sweet, talented and affectionate. Rest in peace, Isis! My condolences to the entire family."

Showbiz World Mourns Loss

Celebrities from the Brazilian entertainment industry have shared their tributes on social media, describing Freitas as "talented and affectionate" in the tributes they posted, The Sun reported..

In a touching tribute, Dias wrote: "Rest, my friend! Love you forever. She was a great sight, with a smile that reached the front, a laugh that was good to hear, a sweet voice and so beautiful. I always praised you, because I always knew how great you were and not for nothing I always compared you to the sun.

"And now you leave the scene, without goodbyes on a sunny day as beautiful as you. Holy s***, it's f***ed up, it hurts.

"But you needed to enchant bigger, more sunny places and I really hope you look after us from wherever you are.

"Rest easy, my love, may the heavenly father welcome you and may your smile be the strongest mark in the memories of the people you were present with in life."